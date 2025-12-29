Manx athlete David Mullarkey has been selected in the Great Britain senior men's team for the World Cross-Country Championships which take place at Tallahassee, Florida on January 10.
This is his second GB selection, having made his debut on the track at the European Team Championships in Madrid last summer.
Mullarkey has been based in America in recent years, a significant part of which was spent in Florida, so this event will be on very familiar ground for him. It's the perfect way for him to continue his blossoming career as an international athlete.
Speaking about his call-up, he said: ‘Excited to announce that I’ve been selected to represent GB at the World XC Championships.
‘Big thanks to British Athletics for the opportunity and excited to be heading back to Tallahassee.
‘Almost three years ago to the day, coach Bob Braman picked me up from the airport to start my journey in the NCAA so it’s a great feeling knowing my first major championships will be on the course he created.’