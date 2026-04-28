Paul Jennings was the fastest island runner in Sunday’s London Marathon.
The Manx Fell Runners member completed the iconic event in 2 hours 51 minutes and 12 seconds.
Jennings was the fastest of the 37 islanders taking part, including wheelchair competitor Mike Ryan.
Times: Paul Jennings 2:51:12; Lewis Crowe 2:51:26; David Williams 2:54:06; Mai Kakehi 2:56:06; Ryan Downey 3:01:58; Andy McKnight 3:03:18; Kirsty Barber 3:05:31; Mike Garrett 3:06:21; Eamon Farrell 3:06:37; Joanne Schade 3:13:35; Emily Mylchreest 3:17:46; Chloe Corrigan 3:17:51; Tiegan Doyle 3:19:22; Kathy Garrett 3:34:10; Jess Bryan 3:39:16; Alex Lace 3:41:01; Hattie Killey 3:41:14; Max Edwards 3:51:53; Kate Dowling 3:53:22; Paul McGilvray 3:55:34; Aaron Schade 3:55:41; Paul Sayle 4:00:55; Alan Gelling 4:03:25; Rebecca Kelly 4:08:12; Dino Mazzone 4:15:45; Sid Batty 4:23:15; Jo Hamilton 4:36:37; Gemma Downey 4:40:21; Jennifer England 4:41:23; Hannah Duke 4:48:32; Nicola Quaye 4:55:40; James McDonald 5:02:14; Pete Corkhill 5:15:05; Amanda Ansermoz 5:23:31; Denise Bridson 5:55:13; Mike Ryan (wheelchair) 6:03:42 and Emily Heaton 6:19:03.
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