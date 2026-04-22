A group of more than 30 island runners are expected to take part in this weekend’s London Marathon.
More than 59,000 runners are expected to take part in the iconic event on Sunday.
On the entry list are: Amanda Ansermoz, Kirsty Barber, Denise Bridson, Jess Bryan, Pete Corkhill, Chloe Corrigan, Lewis Crowe, Gemma Downey, Ryan Downey, Tiegan Doyle, Hannah Duke, Max Edwards, Jennifer England, Eamon Farrell, Kathy Garrett, Mike Garrett, Alan Gelling, Jo Hamilton, Paul Jennings, Rebecca Kelly, Alex Lace, Dino Mazzone, Maddy McCrory, James McDonald, Paul McGilvray, Andy McKnight, Emily Mylchreest, Nicola Quaye, Paul Sayle, Aaron Schade, Joanne Schade and David Williams, while Mike Ryan will take part in the wheelchair event.
Distance runners from the Isle of Man have a great history at this event, dating right back to the very first one in 1981 when Steve Kelly ran a time of 2 hours 27 minutes 24 seconds.
Manx Harriers’ Eve Martin has also been selected to represent the north west at the TCS Mini London Marathon on Saturday.
The race, which covers 2.6 kilometres, begins at Horse Guards Parade and finishes on The Mall, along the final part of the full London Marathon course.
The Mini London Marathon is unique in that entries are made through schools rather than individuals, with young athletes running as part of regional teams.
Eve’s selection for the north west team is therefore a notable achievement, reflecting her great potential.
Eve is one of a very select band of Manx athletes to have been chosen for this event over the years. All three Astin sisters - Gemma, Sarah and Katie - have taken part. Eve’s selection is a really significant achievement and a great opportunity to shine on a big stage.
DAVID GRIFFITHS
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