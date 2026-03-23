The Primary Schools Cross-Country Championships were held on Wednesday afternoon at Noble’s Park.
A fantastic turnout of 150 boys and 145 girls from 27 schools competed over two laps of the upper part of the park, and there was some great racing.
It was good to see that the two convincing race winners Henry Quaye (Onchan) and Emira Bowden (Laxey) are regulars on the local cross-country scene, benefiting from the experience of racing regularly.
In the boys race Henry took the win from runner-up Jack Davison (Peel Clothworkers) and third-placed Alfie Jacobs (Peel Clothworkers).
In the girls’ race, Bowden claimed the victory ahead of Evelyn Stubbs (Rushen) and Izzy Clawson (Vallejeelt).
Ashley Hill won the boys’ team championship from Peel Clothworkers and Rushen.
In the girls competition, Ashley Hill again took the win from Peel Clothworkers, but with the Buchan in third place this time.
In the overall team championship, Ashley Hill claimed the victory from Peel Clothworkers and Rushen.
The prizes were presented by special guest Albert Johnson, who ran 31 marathons in 31 days in December in aid of charity.
Leading the organisation were Ashley Hill headteacher Peter Lewis and Ray Cox, along with a small army of volunteers including pupils from St Ninian's High School.
SPRINT TRIATHLON
Entries for Manx Tri Club’s FIM Capital Sprint Triathlon are now open.
The Ramsey-based event, which takes place on Sunday, May 10, is open to individuals and teams who can complete the event as a relay.
There is an option of 400m or 750m for the swim leg which takes place in the Northern Swimming Pool, with those taking part in the team event required to undertake the latter.
The bike leg is 20km and involves a ride out to Bride and back.
The 5km run is around Mooragh Park before finishing on the adjacent promenade.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.