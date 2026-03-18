Southern Nomads host Ramsey at Ballkilley on Saturday knowing that a win will confirm them a space in this season’s Manx Cup final.
Ramsey have played two and lost two with no championship points at all. Nomads have won their only game so far and have two attempts to get themselves past the six-point automatic qualification point.
Even a defeat against Ramsey with two bonus points would be enough, but they do face likely final rivals Douglas Celts on April 25 which gives them a second shot.
League opposition won’t faze Nomads at all as they’ve already beaten Vagabonds in the competition.
They have a team of grafters and, while the big names will hoover up the point, the unsung heroes up front will beaver away to create the opportunities.
Sam Kennaugh and Brian Skillicorn in the front row and Clayton Matthews in the back row will always work and, with Dick Seed acting as the strike runner, they can break the defensive line easily.
Ramsey have had a week off to recover from a big game away at Orrell but are likely to miss out on Jake Richmond who still has a shoulder niggle. Will Millsopp couldn’t make the Orrell trip and should be back, while Conor Cracknell may also be available.
On paper this could be a close game and Nomads could just sneak a rare win against the northerners.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
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