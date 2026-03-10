The Manx Legend Racing Academy is all set for a new season of two-wheel action.
From the very beginnings of the team when it launched in 2023 with Illiam Quayle, the focus has always been on helping young local talent.
These aspiring racers are the future of the sport, whether on track or road courses, and the team’s aim has always been to assist them fulfil their dreams.
This year it has spread its wings with three impressive teenagers.
Connor Percival of Jurby began racing minibikes in 2024 and progressed to making his road racing debut at the nearby Motordrome in 2025, steadily making progress as the season went on. The 17-year-old apprentice mechanic will be aboard his Kawasaki ER650 twin.
Toby Melvin, also of Jurby, has racing in his DNA - following in the wheel tracks of his grandfather and father.
The 16-year-old Ramsey Grammar School pupil began racing pit bikes with great success in 2024, making the transition to road racing last year. For 2026 he will be racing his Kawasaki Ninja 400.
Also under the Manx Legend Racing Academy umbrella is talented Sean Crone who took 2025 by storm, winning championships at Jurby, whilst also competing at UK circuits with great success.
Recently turned 17, he will be riding the team’s Yamaha R6, which he first had an outing on late last season at Jurby. In addition, the apprentice plumber from Ballaugh is likely to also have some outings on the team’s CBR1000 Honda Fireblade.
Phil Poultney, the team co-owner, said: ‘We strongly believed from the off the importance of supporting young Manx riders, they are the future of the sport here in the island.
‘We plan to help develop these riders, not just on track but the other side to racing, looking professional, attracting sponsorship and correct attitude all in a friendly team atmosphere.’
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