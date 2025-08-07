The annual No Rest for the Wicked athletics series takes place throughout next week.
The event kicks off with the traditional Altenar-sponsored marathon half-marathon on Sunday.
Island Games gold medallist Corrin Leeming had been favourite to once again win the half-marathon and series overall, having won the last four editions in a row.
But he has pulled out of the half, instead opting to do a BMC (British Milers Club) 5,000 metres race in Manchester on Saturday to gain more experience on the track.
He may do one or two races during the rest of the Bell Burton Associates-sponsored series next week, but will not challenge for the overall victory, therefore there will be a new name at the top this year.
This series continues with Western AC’s Peel Hill race on Monday evening, starting 7pm from beside the former kipper-smoking factory on the quayside.
Tuesday is a 10km road race in Ramsey, based at Mooragh Park and hosted by Northern AC. Race HQ is Ramsey Rugby Club (6pm-6.45pm), stand alone entries: https://forms.gle/cUTFmXwkZwBj5vik9 (closes Sunday at 10pm).
The Killer Mile is on Wednesday back on the Marine Drive to Carnane course, starting near the Pigeon Stream car park. Runners will be set off in groups at staggered start times. Registration for the Manx Fell Runners event will be from 6pm, first batch will be set off at 7.
No dogs are permitted on any part of the course. More at manxfellrunner.org with Sunday the last day to enter. No entries on the day.
The Anna-Maria Cutillo Foxdale five-mile road race and walk, organised by Manx Harriers, is next Thursday, August 14. Registration at Foxdale School from 6pm.
The final counter in the No Rest for the Wicked series is the Heritage Trail race (approximately seven miles) hosted by Western AC. Registration in the car park alongside Moore’s Kipper Yard.
Presentation and buffet for this race and the series will follow later that evening at the Corrin Hall, Peel Cathedral.
Full reports in the Isle of Man Examiner and next week’s Manx Independent.
