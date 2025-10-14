Tom Felton-Smith showed he is just as adept on the shorter, comparative sprints with a clear win in round one of the Winter Hill League at Slieau Whallian on Saturday afternoon.
The regular course was shortened slightly to avoid some of the storm-damaged areas of the plantation, with the total distance almost exactly two miles. But most of the experienced runners agreed that this version arguably had more ascent in it.
Felton-Smith and impressive under-15 Jonah Graham set off strongly from a point 250 yards or so off the St John’s to Patrick Road.
This year’s Manx Mountain Marathon winner, Felton-Smith, climbed extremely well, dropping the Castle Rushen High School pupil who was then overtaken by Nick Colburn about halfway up the climb.
Steadily recovering from the back strain he suffered in the Carraghan fell race a few months ago, Colburn settled for a safe runner-up spot more than one minute behind Felton-Smith, who completed the round trip in under 17 minutes.
Joseph Andrews was third, more than 40s behind Colburn, and leading vet-40 Matt Callister caught teenager Graham on the descent to finish join fourth with him.
Rory Teare of Manx Harriers was the leading under-13 in an impressive sixth place ahead of the experienced fell duo of Tom Cringle and Andy Cannell, with second u15 Corrie Brogan a good ninth.
Alice Forster won the women’s race in 13th place overall, followed by u13 Bella Quaye in 25th, then Rosy Craine (v50) and Faith Teare (u15) in close company in 35th and 36th in a total field of 91.
- Round two of the Aston International-sponsored league is on Saturday, November 8 at Colden plantation, starting 1.30.
Winter Hill League, round one - Slieau Whallian, two miles, Saturday (Manx Fell Runners) top 50 finishers: 1, Tom Felton-Smith 16min 54sec; 2, Nick Colburn 18:08; 3, Joseph Andrews 18:52; 4=, Jonah Graham (u15), Matt Callister (v40) 18:53; 6, Rory Teare (u13) 18:54; 7, Tom Cringle 19:00; 8, Andrew Cannell 19:12; 9, Corrie Brogan (u15) 19:53; 10, Nick Bowden 20:14; 11, Tim Dunne (v50) 20:30; 12, James Fisher (u13) 20:40; 13, Alice Forster (F) 20:44; 14, Thomas Sheard (u15) 20:49; 15, Neil Brogan 20:54; 16, Paul Jennings 20:59; 17, Paul Sheard (v60) 21:00; 18, Alan Sandford (v50) 21:01; 19, Stephen Corlett 21:13; 20, Saul Bradley 21:14; 21, Kirk Hind 21:21; 22, Bradley Woodruffe 21:45; 23, Damian Owen 22:00; 24, Ben Corkill 22:04; 25, Bella Quaye (F/u13) 22:08; 26, Shaun Hubbard 22:13; 27, Michael Haslett 22:27; 28, Paul Rodgers 22:31; 29, Robert Crichton 22:40; 30, Paul Kneen 22:43; 31, Chris Hancox 22:48; 32, Freddy Johnston (u17) 22:49; 33, Mike Cross 22:57; 34, Sion Morris 23:23; 35, Rosy Craine (F/v50) 23:37; 36, Faith Teare (F/u15) 23:40; 37=, Chris Cale, Ian Lamberton, Mark Murphy 23:44; 40, Stuart Christian 23:54; 41, Jack Freeman 23:58; 42, Paul Renshaw 24:01; 43, John Norrey 24:15; 44, Nigel Comley 24:17; 45, Caroline Caren (Fv40 ) 24:29; 46, Keith Lowe 24:31; 47, Aaron Schade 24:36; 48, Alan Macnair 24:42; 49, Robert Thomson 24:58; 50, Janette Gledhill (F/v60) 25:06.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.