The weather was perfect for Thursday night’s Isle of Man Veteran Athletes’ Club handicap races at the NSC, with clear skies and a stunning supermoon lighting up the night.
In the 5km walk around the Douglas facility’s perimeter roadway, Sue Ackroyd emerged victorious with a time of 39 minutes and 25 seconds.
Close on her heels was all-rounder Gianni Epifani, who finished in 39 minutes and 37 seconds.
He was followed by Stu Osborne in third place with a time of 39 minutes and 49 seconds. Epifani recorded the fastest actual walk time of the night, completing the distance in an impressive 24 minutes and 31 seconds.
The 10k run, over 12 laps of the same course, saw Alice Atkinson take the top spot, crossing the finish line in 52 minutes and 41 seconds.
Chris Hogben secured second place with a time of 53 minutes and 43 seconds, while Peter Callin finished third in 26 minutes and 31 seconds.
The fastest actual runner on the night was Michael Garrett, who completed the 10k in 35 minutes and 41 seconds.
The club would like to thank its sponsor, Hansard International, all the organisers and volunteers who supported the event and ensured everything ran smoothly and made the night a memorable one for all involved.
The club’s next event is the Haldane Fisher Syd Quirk Half-Marathon and walk, which will take place on Sunday, November 17. Entries closed for that in September, just over 24 hours after they opened with the event’s capacity of 500 filled.
Results: 5km walk 1, Sue Ackroyd 39.25; 2, Gianni Epifani 39.37; 3, Stu Osborne 39.49; 4, Rachel Greham 40.23; 5, Robbie Lambie 40.27; 6, Phill Swales 41.31; 7, Louise Hollings 41.46; 8, Maura Kelly 41.57; 9, Nicola Marshall 41.59; 10, Ian Callister 42.03; 11, Jayne Farquhar 42.09; 12, Neil Wade 42.26; 13, Gordon Erskine 42.27; 14, Gerard Hall 42.31; 15, Colin Moore 43.26. 10km run 1, Alice Atkinson 52.41; 2, Chris Hogben 53.43; 3, Peter Callin 56.31; 4, Steve Willmott 56.53; 5, Lee Worsfold 57.48; 6, Johan Ferreira 57.50; 7, Stephen Schuster 58.38; 8, Mike Garrett 58.41; 9, Rebecca Hull 59.16; 10, Paul Jennings 59.19; 11, Kathy Garrett 59.30; 12, Christa Cain 59.40; 13, Paul Rodgers 59.46; 14, Robert Young 1:00.12; 15, Simon Scott 1:00.34; 16, Terry Bates 1:01.37; 17, Tracy McQuillan 1:01.59; 18, Rebecca Greatbatch 1:03.36; 19, Karen Gadsby 1:04.45. Results by Manx Timing Solutions.