FC Isle of Man came from behind to beat Glossop North End in Derbyshire on Saturday afternoon.
Luke Booth, Alex Maitland and Charlie Higgins all got on the scoresheet in the second half as Rick Holden’s side claimed a 2-3 win in the Premier Division of the North West Counties Football League.
The opening half was a tense, uneventful affair as the first major chance fell to the hosts when Joel Igwenwanne struck the post from distance in the 21st minute.
The breakthrough came in first-half stoppage time when Al Maitland committed a foul in the box and Jordan Schofield calmly dispatched the resulting penalty to give Glossop North End a 1-0 lead at the break.
But the Ravens equaliser arrived in the 65th minute when a long ball over the top found Luke Booth who expertly lobbed the advancing goalkeeper Joseph Oldham to make it 1-1.
Then, in the latter stages of the contest, momentum swung decisively in the Manx side’s favour during the final 10 minutes of the match.
In the 80th minute, Maitland redeemed his earlier error by reacting quickest at the back post to poke home a corner and give the Ravens the lead for the first time.
Five minutes later, Callum Sherry expertly found Dean Pinnington who played in Charlie Higgins and the in-form attacker slotted home coolly to make it 3-1.
A stoppage-time consolation from Harry Barber-Olufowobi created a nervy finish, but FC Isle of Man held firm for a significant three points.
The result lifts FC Isle of Man to 18th in the NWCFL Premier Division, providing a perfect boost before the festive period.
- The Ravens conclude their 2025 fixtures at home this Saturday, December 27 against Stockport Town at the Bowl.
SAM TURTON
