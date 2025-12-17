Earlier this year Motiv8 and Hospice Isle of Man hosted a joint event which celebrated Manx fell runners Nikki Arthur and Orran Smith, and saw renowned ultra runner and current UK Spine Race record holder Jack Scott come to the island for the first time.
IQ-EQ hosted the event at its offices in Douglas with sportsbook and eGaming operator Rivalry being main sponsor for the evening.
Nearly 100 people attended, as Jack shared his personal journey and spoke powerfully about the importance of community support, resilience and wellbeing.
Chris Kirk from Manx Fell Runners acted as compare for the evening and took everyone in the room across the journey that Jack has travelled through dealing with a gambling dependency and using that as his drive to utilise running as part of his recovery journey.
Head of human resources at IQ-EQ Kewin Kerruish said: ‘IQ-EQ were honoured to be able to support this fantastic event.’
Luke Fisher from sponsor Rivalry remarked: ‘As a local business which always wants to do more locally for the community, it was a privilege that we could assist in the event and seeing it so busy was great.
‘Hearing the stories from Jack were truly inspiring as well as hearing from the local runners Orran and Nikki, too.’
The event highlighted the crucial work both Motiv8 and Hospice Isle of Man do in supporting individuals and families across the island.
All proceeds from the evening will go directly to supporting their frontline services with the evening raising £856.18 for each of the charities.
For more information or to support Motiv8 Addiction Services or Hospice Isle of Man please email [email protected] or [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.