Bacchas hoping to bounce back
Manx Hockey Association’s 2022-23 Rossborough Mixed League season continues this weekend.
Premier League
In the Premier League, Bacchas A will aim to return to winning ways after dropping a point to Celts last weekend. Valkyrs will push them hard though and will not want to give up this game easily.
Vikings A versus Celts has been postponed while they travel off-island to play in the England Hockey mixed tier championships.
In the bottom half of the split, Vikings B meet Bacchas B and both will want to make sure they are top of the bottom-half split so it’s all to play for.
Elsewhere, Valkyrs B take on Ramsey and anything but a win could mean they are relegated.
Division One
In Division One, Vikings D will be eyeing the table up and trying to work hard for third place when they take on Southerners at King William’s College at lunchtime.
Valkyrs C will only want a win on Saturday when they face Vikings C so they can keep the pressure on Harlequins.
But Vikings C won’t make it easy with the young talent they have in that team - they are sitting bottom but have had some very close results of late.
Elsewhere, Harlequins will have the toughest test of the day against a well-rounded Bacchas C team.
Division Two
In Division Two, title contenders Cammags take on second place Ramsey Ravens when a win will hand Cammags the title 0 anything else will see the game in hand come into play for Ravens.
Castletown Cushags will face Vikings E who have slowly made their way up the table into third and won’t want to give that position up easily.
Valkyrs D seem to be coming together as a team and will face Ramsey Rookies who are just below them so another close game should be in prospect.
Division Three
Division Three’s title could also be confirmed this weekend if Bacchas Colts can win against mid-table side Cosney.
The former have gone from strength to strength this season and will be quite deserving winners if they get over the line.
Nearest rivals Harlequins B will be confident of picking up two full points against their C team.
Elsewhere, the bottom two teams will take on each other in the last match and, with it all being very close, who’s to say who will end up bottom in this league.
Under-15s
In the under-15s leagues, leaders Bacchas take on Castletown Sharks and will be hopeful of two more points.
Vikings’ game against Castletown Sabres is postponed until November 24 with the u14s island teams also having to travel on the Saturday to play their next EH Girls Under-14 Tier Two KO Championships against North Stafford.
Elsewhere in the u15s league, Ramsey will host Harlequins. These two teams have been very different each week and all depends on who’s available on the day and who has had to move up teams.
