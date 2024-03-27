The Isle of Man’s second team secured promotion from Division Three North of the Badminton England Senior County Championships at the weekend.
The Manx topped the table with three victories in their final games of the season.
The islanders faced Lothian 2 in their opening match and got their weekend off to a good start winning 9-2 on Saturday morning.
With Durham and Lancashire 4 playing each other in their final game of the weekend, the Manx team knew they had a good chance of securing promotion with a win against Northumberland.
The Isle of Man produced another fine showing to triumph 7-4 and win the league by two points from Lancs 4.
The feat is all the more impressive with the side only having been promoted last year.
During the campaign Charlotte Watson won seven out of her eight women’s singles matches, while Phillipa Li won 9/10 and Kitty Thomas 9/11 of her’s.
Watson and Emma Nicholson teamed up to win seven of their women’s doubles and Ste Quayle who won eight of his matches.