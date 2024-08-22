Isle of Man tennis player Ayessa Czusaine Gilbang may not have lifted silverware last week on the manicured lawns of Wimbledon, but she still enjoyed an unforgettable experience at SW19.
Czusaine Gilbang, aged 13 years old who attends Ballakermeen High School and lives in Douglas, featured in the national finals at the Play Your Way to Wimbledon event, powered by Vodafone, the largest individual mass participation tennis competition in the UK.
Thousands of 14-and-under plus 18-and-under players took part in the qualifying stages this year, leading to county and regional finals in June and July, with the winners progressing to the national finals on Wimbledon’s Aorangi Courts last week.
Czusaine Gilbang, who described Rafael Nadal as her tennis idol, failed to progress to the latter stages of the tournament but was still thrilled to attend Wimbledon and revealed it was an experience she will never forget.
She said: ‘I was very happy to play at Wimbledon, it’s an experience to play here. When I started playing tennis, I saw Nadal on TV and he is just my inspiration because I like the way he plays.
‘I would like tennis to be my career. It was nice to play but unfortunately I lost. Hopefully next year, I can improve.
‘I think my family are proud of me for being here and I want to keep playing tennis.’
The competition looks to inspire the next generation of tennis talent, enabling players of all ages to follow in the footsteps of their heroes and compete for a chance to play on Wimbledon’s iconic courts.
Formerly known as the Road to Wimbledon, the competition is supported by Vodafone in partnership with the LTA and the All England Club as a collective commitment to support grassroots tennis in the UK.
This year’s event will be the largest finals in the competition’s history, adding a junior wheelchair pathway, plus exhibitions of para standing and deaf tennis.
The 2023 competition saw record participation as the event opened up to more players, with the introduction of qualifying rounds for three disability categories split between visual impairment, learning disability and wheelchair tennis, as well as an adult doubles pathway.
Former British number one and Vodafone ambassador Tim Henman was in attendance to cheer on the players at SW19 and offer his experience and advice.
He said: ‘Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, is an incredible opportunity for people from every walk of life to pick up a racket and get involved and it's been great to see so many players taking part in this year's competition.
‘This is an opportunity that not many get, so there are lots of people walking around with big smiles on their faces!
‘I would encourage the finalists to enjoy their matches, soak it all up, take that experience away with you and spread the word. Hopefully we can keep increasing participation numbers.’
Former British number one and fellow Vodafone ambassador Laura Robson led a coaching clinic alongside the All England Club’s head coach Dan Bloxham, allowing players who just missed out on the 14-and-under national finals to experience grass court play.
She said: ‘The coaching clinic is so much fun. All the kids work so hard out there and have a smile on their face the entire time which is exactly what you want.
‘It’s a highlight of the year for many and this feels like a big deal, because it is. Everything here is exactly as it was when the main tournament was on, which makes it even more special.
‘I played this competition when it was Road to Wimbledon - just about everyone who is currently in British tennis has played at this event, so hopefully we can create some good memories for the players out there.’
Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, is the UK’s largest individual mass participation tennis competition, providing recreational players of all ages and abilities the opportunity to compete at Wimbledon.
The All England Club and LTA are proud to partner with Vodafone to expand the competition in 2024.
AYISHA GULATI - SPORTSBEAT