Harry Payne completed his second year of FIM world championship Superside Grand Prix sidecar racing, ranking fifth overall.
Driving for the Steinhausen Racing team, based in central Germany, Payne and his French passenger Kevin Rousseau scored 173 points over the season.
They enjoyed two podium finishes, including a terrific victory in the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in August.
Supported locally by Team Cubby and G&E Stott, Payne has been on an upward trajectory since his debut as a sidecar driver three years ago.
After winning the Isle of Man ACU Centre Championship in 2020, he then secured the services of former world champion passenger Mark Wilkes, with whom he stepped up to national racing in 2021. He won the British F2 Cup that year, with a little help from his friends. ‘We had a great year’, said Harry, ‘coming out of nowhere really and surprised a lot of people. It was a very good year, surrounded by some very good people.’
The results didn’t go unnoticed, and in 2022 the pair were given a chance to move up to full-time Grand Prix racing after three impressive Grand Prix wildcard appearances in the latter part of 2021, including a remarkable victory at the extremely wet Portuguese round at Estoril.
2022 was an up and down season for Harry. It all started okay with a pole position in France, two podiums in Croatia and England respectively. He and Wilkes also had a fifth place and fastest newcomer driver award at the TT, before disaster struck during the summer break.
It was all downhill from there, but with the support of good friends and loyal sponsors, Payne managed to consolidate fifth in the final standings. ‘This wouldn’t have been possible without the help and support of Isle of Man Sport’, he added.
After writing off his losses, 2023 saw a fresh start for Payne, with a new passenger and a new team. He was taken under the wing by double former world champion Rolf Steinhausen.
The team was in receipt of ‘factory support’ from chassis manufacturer Adrian Kornas, of ARS Sidecars.
Adapting to the German-built chassis was very quick, Payne and Rousseau qualifying second on the grid for the first GP of the year at the Sachsenring and finishing second in the opening race.
Mixed results at the Belgian and Czech rounds, caused by a recurring electrical issue, hampered their campaign slightly but with the issue solved improved results included another win.
A second career pole position was to come at the Dutch GP, and consistent top-five finishes consolidated another fifth place world ranking.
For 2024 they will have an upgraded engine package and be based in Europe, reducing travel and increasing convenience for the racing season.
The team are also aims to compete in the British championship series that runs parallel with the British Superbikes, but for this additional funding would be required and they are actively looking for a title sponsor.
‘I’d love to do the British championship, of course. It’d be great for my family and local sponsors/supporters to come and see us and enjoy our hospitality.’
l Harry is also looking for personal sponsors that can assist with his 2024 campaign. For more information, email [email protected]