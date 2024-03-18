The two best defences to date in Regional Two North West clashed at Port-e-Chee on Saturday afternoon.
Visitors Crewe & Nantwich brought top-three aspirations, while Douglas were aiming to maintain eighth spot.
The November battle at Newcastle Road was settled amongst the forwards, and again the confrontation up front was ferocious in the rain.
A penalty apiece in the first quarter from Luke Hyland and Ivan Paske in tricky conditions set the tone, but it was at the lineout that Crewe eked out an edge.
A 15th minute Crewe penalty to the corner and a well-versed short throw to the lineout front put prop Mike Clarke over. Paske missed the touchline conversion.
Conor Garland and Simon Hoddinott powered on, and Hyland converted a penalty for 6-8.
Douglas absorbed long periods of pressure, some on their own try line as Crewe sought to make the scrum advantage tell.
A controversial yellow card, after Hyland’s midfield tackle was deemed illegal, put more strain on Douglas cover, but the back row of Oli Corkish, James Good and skipper Blake Snell were up to the task.
After the interval, Crewe’s Josh McShane slithered through for a try as the Douglas scrum was driven back, even with replacement Owen Carvin in at prop. Paske’s conversion made it 6-15.
Centre, Joe Corkish, yellow carded in the 59th minute, and Crewe flanker Tom Roberts - making dents on the midfield angle - upped the pressure.
Carvin went off with a knock, Douglas hooker Jack Loughnane fought to a standstill, and Hoddinott was simply unyielding, but several phases from the Crewe forwards saw McShane in for his second. Paske converted for 6-22 as Douglas emptied the bench, with Wilf Hewson debuting, and Hyland’s third successful penalty in the 65th minute only gave Douglas legs in pursuit of a dwindling losing bonus point.