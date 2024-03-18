Ramsey secured their first Cheshire silverware when defeating Western Vikings 28-0 at a wet and muddy Ballafletcher on Saturday.
In an all-local Cheshire Plate final, Ramsey led 7-0 at the break with only a penalty try separating the two sides.
Jake Richmond had hoofed the ball downfield and was chasing his own kick when he was pulled back by the last defender. This was enough for referee, Joe Phelan, to award Ramsey a seven-pointer.
The remainder of the first half was won by the weather with cold hands and a wet ball making most of the big plays.
In the second half Ramsey made a tactical switch. They had the wind behind them so kicked the ball to Vikings and waited for the mistakes, which came quite quickly.
Nine minutes in Vikings spilled the ball behind their own try line. John F. Watling and Ben Hardman both dived for the loose ball, with the latter credited with the try. Nathan Robson added the extras for a 14-0 lead.
From the restart Vikings were under pressure again. A clearance kick was sliced and Ramsey’s Jake Richmond got underneath it.
He headed for the line and when he was finally tackled he managed an offload to the supporting Conor Cracknell who went in for his side’s third try. Robson again converted.
The final try of the game came in the 58th minute. Vikings again struggled to clear from their own 22 and Ramsey stand-off Josh Leece was the beneficiary. He prodded a little kick in behind the line and chased it down himself, sliding the last five metres in the mud.
Robson made it three from three from the kicking tee to stretch the lead to 28-0.
Multiple substitutions from both teams saw the rhythm of the game break up in the final quarter and Vikings particularly suffered when they lost playmaker Jack Goodwin to an arm injury. But Ramsey were able to close the game out.