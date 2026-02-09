The D2 Development basketball league took an unexpected pause on Thursday evening as a break between quarters was extended to allow players and coaches to watch the thrilling end to Southern Phoenix versus Cavaliers on the Senior League court.
The game started with a strong run for Cavs as they broke through the Phoenix defence with their signature inside game, which provided all their scoring in the opening quarter. Phoenix matched the pace with a mix of quick-break buckets from Matt Jones and Konrad Hand combined with outside shooting by Connor Moughtin.
A final mid-range shot from Michael Pardoe pulled Phoenix level with Cavaliers at the end of the first, 13-13.
Momentum built for Cavs in the second quarter as Wig Bregazzi drove through the defence and Andrew Cregeen found success at the mid-range and outside the arc.
The offensive shake-up saw Cavs slowly pull ahead and came just as Phoenix struggled to break through the defence and scoring dried up.
Player/coach Pardoe adjusted the Phoenix defensive strategy as the second quarter progressed, with greater ball pressure across the full court.
It helped to slow the Cavs progress and coupled with outside shooting from Konrad Hand brought them back into contention. The gap had narrowed by half-time but still stayed in Cavs’ favour, 37-28.
Fast breaks dominated the start of the second half as Jones flew down the court for Phoenix and was joined on the inside by Jowi Szetu, the pair starting an eight-point run that obliterated Cavaliers’ lead.
Defensive pressure was piled on the ball and passing lanes which forced Cavaliers back to their big-man game.
Phoenix had learned from the first quarter though and effectively double-teamed on the inside to limit the Cavaliers’ chances.
The final minutes of the quarter saw the team’s neck-and-neck until a trio of foul free-throws by Pardoe pushed Phoenix ahead by one point going into the fourth, 46-45.
Phoenix’s youth and fitness proved decisive in a close final quarter, a burst of energy in the opening minutes pushing them into an 11-point lead through Hand’s outside shooting and Jones’ quick breaks.
Cavaliers fought back with a combination of inside play and solid drives but flagged as the quarter wore on. A duo of outside shots from Sully Forfar and Jones sealed the deal in front of a solid crowd.
The final basket of the game went to Forfar with a swish mid-range just before the buzzer to extend Phoenix’s winning margin, 72-61, and set up a strong contest between Cannons and Cavaliers for table placement in this week’s game.
WOLVES V CANNONS
The second game of the evening was a hotly-anticipated second-round rematch between Wolves and Cannons Elite, the latter hoping for another success after their surprise win in the first round.
Wolves were quick to bite back though, Cameron Scott sinking the first play of the game with a strong post move and followed in quick succession by a break from Seb Smith and strong drive from Viktor Capkanovski.
It marked the start of an aggressive offensive run that Cannons struggled to match throughout the four quarters.
Capkanovski had a standout game with a total of 51 points, including 11 three-pointers, and benefitted from the Cannons defence over helping on the ball leaving him open for snap shots out of quick perimeter swings.
Cannons struggled to find a consistent offensive flow against a solid Wolves defence and trailed by double-digits at the end of the first quarter.
It could have been the start of a blowout game, but Cannons showed their mettle through controlled ball movement and aggressive crashes on offensive boards.
Gabe Thatcher and Evan O’Dea were highlights, the former returning from a protracted injury to score a double-double (points/assists) and the latter scouping a string a boards that kept the Cannons offence alive.
They couldn’t muster a breakthrough though and Wolves took revenge for their first-round loss with a 78-63 victory at full-time.
JETS V HOOPS
The final game of the evening was a solid victory for DGU Jets over Hoops.
Solid mid-range shooting from Tom Crosbie and Wayne Mears coupled with quick breaks from practiced set plays controlled by Tom Dalton-Brown which powered Jets into a strong early lead.
An understrength Hoops pushed the ball down the court and found some success with outside shooting from Mairi Harrison and Rhi Evans while Gemma Kirkham played strong in the post.
Jets soared to the end though, winning 103-37 at full-time.
FIXTURES
This week sees a top-of-the-table clash as Wolves face DGU Jets at 7pm on Thursday in the NSC main hall.
Title holders DGU Jets have been on an 11-game unbeaten run this season and have won their last two match ups against Wolves, including a three-point victory in last season’s May championship Final.
Wolves, meanwhile, have struggled to hit consistent form, losing to Jets in their first encounter this season and suffering a shock six-point loss to Cannons Elite in November.
They avenged that loss last week with a solid performance in the second round and have showed improved form since the Christmas break.
Victory for Jets all but guarantees a top of the table finish ahead of the Championship, while the game is a must-win for Wolves to have any hope of retaining the league shield this year.
Key clashes in the league table continue at 8.30pm when Cannons Elite will take on Cavaliers in a defence of their third-place position.
Schoolboys Cannons have continued to impress in their second season with strong performances against Phoenix and Wolves, and three of the top 10 three-point shooters in the league.
Meanwhile, Cavaliers will seek to come back strong after a tough loss to Southern Phoenix last week saw them drop to fourth in the table.
The final game of the evening, also at 8.30pm, sees Hoops take on Cheldan Property Pirates in a battle for sixth and seventh.
All games are played in the NSC main hall and courtside seating is freely available for any spectators looking to attend.
MARTIN DUNNE
