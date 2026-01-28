The Jude’s Sportshall junior athletics competition made a hugely successful return at the Roundhouse Sports Hall in Braddan last weekend.
After an absence of several years, the popular event delivered an afternoon packed with energy, teamwork and young athletic talent.
The day opened with a surprise presentation by Isle of Man Athletics representative Tonya Corrin who awarded the Spirit of Track and Field Trophy to Western AC’s Moira and Geoff Hall.
The pair were recognised for their outstanding commitment to officiating at Isle of Man competitions and for supporting teams travelling off-island for Youth Development League and Northern League fixtures.
Across seven rounds of competition, youngsters from Western AC, Manx Harriers and Northern AC battled it out in a range of disciplines.
Western established an early lead after round four thanks to strong field performances in events such as the long jump and target throw.
An exciting finale in the ever-popular grand prix race brought the afternoon to a thrilling close, with the final standings seeing Northern AC third on 251 points, Manx Harriers second with 253, and clear winners - the hosts Western AC - topping the table on 288 points.
Thanks are extended to the officials and organisers, along with the dedicated coaching teams who spent weeks preparing the children for the event. The Roundhouse venue was perfect and a tremendous new facility for the island.
Medals were presented by Alex Perriam and gratitude was extended to the Perriam family for their continued support and for providing the medals in memory of Judith Perriam whose legacy continues to inspire the next generation of Island athletes.
CLAIRE TURNER
