Wheelchair darts star Darren Kennish produced another weekend of high-class performances as he competed in the World Paradarts and British Disability Darts Association Cymru Classic and Cymru Open.
The former Isle of Man Disability Sportsperson of the Year once again reached back-to-back finals against long-time rival Vincent D’Hondt.
Kennish began his weekend in strong form at Saturday’s Cymru Classic, navigating the round-robin stage with composed 2-0 victories over Wales’ Will Townsend and England’s Nathan Butler.
Those wins set up a tough quarter-final encounter against Welsh ace Ricky Chilton, a match that tested Kennish’s resilience.
Trailing during the contest, the Manx darter showed his trademark fighting spirit to claw his way back and claim a dramatic 3-2 victory to book his place in the semi-finals.
With momentum firmly on his side, Kennish delivered a commanding display in the last four, defeating England’s Amar Dehar 4-1 with a blend of heavy scoring and clinical finishing.
That win secured a familiar final showdown with Belgium’s D’Hondt, a five-time world champion and one of the sport’s top performers.
The final proved a thrilling spectacle for spectators, with both players trading legs in a contest played at the highest standard.
Kennish pushed his opponent all the way but, despite a valiant effort, he narrowly missed out on the title, losing 4-3 in a match that once again highlighted the fine margins at the very top of disability darts.
Sunday’s Cymru Open saw Kennish return to the oche determined to build on the positives from the previous day.
He opened his campaign with two convincing 2-0 wins over England’s Gary Siddons and Kevin Stringer in the group stage, progressing confidently into the knockout rounds.
In the quarter-finals, Kennish again faced Dehar and produced another strong performance, this time securing a 3-1 win to move into the semi-finals.
There, he was tested to the limit by Belgium’s Jurgen Vercammen in a pulsating encounter that went right down to the wire. Kennish held his nerve superbly in the decisive moments to edge the match 4-3 and reach his second final of the weekend.
Awaiting him once more was D’Hondt, who produced a clinical display in the final. Despite Kennish’s best efforts, the Belgian took control early and ran out a 4-0 winner, rounding off a weekend that showcased some of the best wheelchair darts seen this season.
Reflecting on the weekend, Kennish praised the overall standard of play and the competitive spirit on display. He also paid tribute to those who continue to support his career.
‘I’d like to thank my beautiful wife Janice and my family for their continued support. A huge thank you as well to Horizon Darts and Laserdarts for my own signature dart and excellent equipment.’
As he looks ahead to the coming year, Kennish confirmed he is seeking sponsorship support to continue competing at the highest level.
Anyone interested in backing the Isle of Man’s leading wheelchair darter can contact him via Facebook Messenger or email at [email protected]
