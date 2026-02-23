Cheldan Property Pirates sailed to an early lead in their hair-raising basketball league match-up against Southern Phoenix at the NSC on Thursday evening, as Neil Domingo and Owen Chestnut hit their opening salvos in the first few minutes of the game.
Phoenix struggled initially as a solid Pirates’ defence led to a series of fumbles and turnovers that stunted their momentum.
The tide started to turn in the latter stages of the first quarter, Matthew Jones picking off passes for some fast break baskets that were complimented by a swish three-pointer off the set play from Michael Pardoe.
It looked like Pirates might be sunk but team captain Mike Brew was quick to respond with a swish three-pointer of his own, which was quickly followed up by two mid-range jump shots that kept them ahead 18-16 at the end of the quarter.
Bounty was plentiful in the second quarter as Pirates smashed through the Phoenix defence to go on a 10-point unanswered run. The success was driven by solid ball movement and quick pace that opened up multiple threats and saw John Russell, Nick Hamer and Jamie Grose all join the scoring.
A long drought for Phoenix was ended in the seventh minute as Konrad Hand found a route to the basket and swiftly followed it with a corner three that slashed the Pirates lead to five points.
It marked a shift in momentum that powered a new intensity in the Phoenix defence and again saw Jones picking off passes and fumbles for quick break buckets. There was no late reply from Pirates this time and before half-time arrived their lead had evaporated, the game tied 29-29.
The third quarter was a battle of wills between the two teams as scrappy defence denied easy buckets and solid pressure slowed the pace of the ball.
Pirates’ main success came from the inside and mid-range, Chestnut and Russell featuring, but they failed to replicate the extended run of the second against a more co-ordinated Phoenix defence.
Phoenix meanwhile struggled to find routes to the basket and were denied quick steals and breaks by more controlled and protective Pirates offence, resorting mainly to quick swing outside shots from Connor Moughtin.
The game stayed tied until the final minute when Moughtin swished a nice outside shot and Sully Forfar drew foul free-throw shots on the drive, sinking them both to give Phoenix a slender three-point lead 39-42 going into the final quarter.
Momentum was with Phoenix going into the final 10-minute period and they worked hard to maintain and extend their lead.
Pirates’ offence initially crashed against the solid wall of Phoenix defence, while big man Juivi Szetu kept Phoenix ahead with some solid inside moves. A run by Jones, Szetu and Hand saw Pheonix build their biggest lead – seven points – and left Pirates floundering.
A quick timeout saw them back on an even keel and shifted the momentum as Grose and Chestnut sliced through the Phoenix defence to bring them within three points.
The final minute of the game was the height of drama as a solid drive and kickout saw Chestnut swish the open three-pointer to draw Pirates level for the first time in the quarter, 54-54.
Scramble defence followed from both sides in the dying seconds and it was Jones who provided for Phoenix with a quick steal and fast break lay-up that pushed them two points ahead.
Pirates hit the timeout and advanced the ball for one final offence, Russell going to the hoop and extracting foul free-throws from Phoenix defence.
Tension was high as he stepped to the line but the shots weren’t to be, Phoenix securing the rebound and running out the clock to sink Pirates 54-56 at the buzzer.
HOOPS V CAVS
The second game of the evening saw Hoops initially lead Cavaliers, as Mairi Harrison went on an early run.
But league veterans Chris Wolfendale and Mike Lewis got Cavs back to winning ways through a solid combination of mid-range jumpers and corner three-pointers.
Wolfendale had a standout 17-point performance in third that powered Cavaliers to their eventual victory, 80-38 at full-time.
JETS V CANNONS
The final game of the evening saw a rampant DGU Jets continue in their unbeaten run with a decisive 81-54 victory over Cannons Elite.
FIXTURES
Thursday will see a final trio of games in the Senior League before basketball takes a mandatory two-week hiatus to allow for facilities maintenance.
First on the floor at 7pm are Cavaliers and Pirates, with the latter keen to sink Cavs to improve their chances of a mid-table placement.
Then at 8.30pm Hoops take on Wolves on court one, while court two plays host to Southern Phoenix and Cannons Elite.
Phoenix will be keen to continue their momentum after last week’s nail-biting finish against Pirates, with victory ensuring advancement to fourth place in the league table.
SPORTS AWARDS
This week also sees recognition for the island women’s basketball team as they attend the Isle of Man Sports Awards where they have been shortlisted for Team of the Year.
Women’s basketball saw plenty of success in 2025 with a multi-year development program culminating in a perfect gold medal record at the Swish Basketball Inter-Island Tournament in July.
There were standout performances from veterans Danielle Murphy, Becky Dunne, and Daniela Kravela as well as two solid debuts from rookies Mairi Harrison and Rhi Evans.
There was also a continuation of the team’s charity fundraising in the ‘Big Pink Game’ – spearheaded by sisters Zoe and Gemma Kirkham – which raised more than £500 for the Manx Breast Cancer Support group in October.
In recent weeks the team has featured in a Café Lingo video testimonial with more than 100,000 views online as squad member Oksana Fedorovych spoke of her experience moving to the island and the welcoming atmosphere of the women’s basketball team which helped her to improve her English and integrate into the local community.
There are a number of opportunities for women looking to get into basketball and anyone who is interested in finding out more can contact the women’s team through their Instagram page or the Isle of Man Basketball Association website https://www.isleofmanbasketball.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.