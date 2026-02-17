The Isle of Man table tennis season hit a high point recently as players gathered at the National Sports Centre to take part in the prestigious Barry Callister Memorial Top 12 Tournament.
This annual highlight, which pits the island’s elite players against one another in a gruelling test of skill and endurance, lived up to its reputation for high drama and lightning-fast rallies.
Alongside the senior event, the Malcolm Looker Memorial Junior Top 12 showcased the next generation of talent, ensuring the future of the sport looks brighter than ever.
The success of such a large-scale double tournament is no small feat, and a huge debt of gratitude is owed to Maggie Mulhern who organised the event with her trademark efficiency and dedication. Her tireless work behind the scenes allowed the players to focus entirely on the high-intensity competition unfolding across the tables.
Bailey reigns supreme in senior showpiece
In the senior ranks, the story of the day was undoubtedly Sam Bailey.
Entering the tournament with high expectations, having last won this event in 2019, Bailey navigated a field of seasoned veterans and hungry challengers to claim the 2026 title.
The tournament opened with two groups of six and right from the first serve it was clear that no easy points would be surrendered.
In group A, Sam Bailey asserted his dominance early but the battle for the remaining slots was fierce and it was Darren Smethurst who secured wins against Chris Holmes, Malcolm Cummings, Charlie Callow and Wayne Taylor to take runner-up spot.
Group B proved to be the ’group of death’ for several seeds. Mike Tamarov looked in clinical form throughout the morning, navigating a tricky set of fixtures against the likes of Amit Lanin and John Magnall to secure the top spot in the group.
Several matches throughout the group stages pushed the players to their physical limits, with Liam Chan emerging as runner-up and Becky Bayley in third place.
Crossover and final
The cross-over stage of the competition provided some of the most intense action of the day.
Bailey booked his place in the final with a clinical 12-10, 11-5, 11-2 victory over Liam Chan.
Joining him was Smethurst who secured a hard-fought and impressive win over Tamarov with scores of 11-8, 11-9, 11-6.
There was some consolation for Chan as he swept past Tamarov in four explosive games to take third place.
The final between Bailey and Smethurst was a showcase of precision and power. While the latter pushed his opponent in every set, the top seed found an extra gear when it mattered most, securing the 2026 title with a 11-5, 11-7, 11-9 victory.
Final senior standings:
1, Sam Bailey
2, Darren Smethurst
3, Liam Chan
4, Mike Tamarov
5, Chris Holmes
6, Amit Lanin
7, Becky Bayley
8, Malcolm Cummings
9, Dave Parsons
10, John Magnall
11, Wayne Taylor
12, Charlie Callow
Levine dominant in Malcolm Looker Memorial
The Malcolm Looker Memorial Junior Top 12 ran concurrently, providing a glimpse into the future of Isle of Man table tennis.
The speed of the play in the junior ranks was staggering, with Dan Levine emerging as the undisputed star of the day.
Levine was in imperious form from the start, topping group A without dropping a single match. His path to the final included a clinical performance against Seth Hornby Wheeler in the group stage, winning 11-8, 11-7, 11-8.
In group B, Liav Lanin and Rhys Bufton battled for supremacy, with Lanin eventually taking the top spot after a series of high-energy encounters.
Junior final drama
The semi-finals saw Levine continue his charge with a straight-sets win over Rhys Bufton (11-5, 11-6, 11-6), while Seth Hornby Wheeler reached the final by overcoming Liav Lanin in a five-set epic: 11-9, 11-8, 6-11, 9-11, 11-2.
Bufton then managed to pip Lanin in the fifth end to take third place.
In the final, Dan faced Seth once again, and while Seth showcased a blistering forehand attack, Levine’s composure and tactical depth was superior and he claimed the junior title with a convincing 11-7, 11-3, 11-6 victory.
Final junior standings:
1, Dan Levine
2, Seth Hornby Wheeler
3, Rhys Bufton
4, Liav Lanin
5, Aditya Varshney
6, Jesse Zhang
7, Kaishi Huang
8, Sydnie Weaver
9, Henry Weaver
10, Teddy Clayton
11, Thomas Taylor Burt
12, Max Doyle
As the trophies were presented at the end of a long day of competition, the sentiment in the hall was one of immense pride in the island's table tennis talent.
With Sam Bailey and Dan Levine leading the way, the 2026 Barry Callister and Malcolm Looker Memorials will be remembered as something of a masterclass in modern local table tennis.
- Practice will not take place this Friday evening as it is half-term, but sessions will resume next week between 7.30-10pm.
KEN MITCHELL
