After several years of trying, Ashley Kelly finally won a round of the Isle of Man Centre ACU Enduro Championship on Sunday.
It was a day of drama in the Southern MCC Les Jones timecard event, based at Carnagrie and featuring special tests at Cringle and Arrasey plantations.
There was an early disaster for Bobby Moyer who only made it a few hundred metres into the opening test at Cringle before clipping a tree and fracturing his right elbow. Ash Kelly and Orry Millward stopped to assist, but this will be a major setback to his preparations for FIM World Enduro Championship.
This test was ultimately dropped from the expert result.
Defending champion Craig Norrey took an early lead and had a comfortable gap over Jordan Corkill (Honda) and Kelly on an older Yamaha YZ250, but Norrey hit trouble at Cringle when his Sherco’s ignition appeared to break down under load.
Smelling blood in the water, Kelly took the lead from Corkill on lap five pulling out a full minute at Cringle and a further 40s on the first of the back-to-back tests at Arrasey. He took even more time out on the final Arrasey test to increase his winning advantage to 2m 41s. Milward took the final podium step in third.
The Les Jones Shield for the winner of the clubman class was awarded to Stan Cubbon, who dominated from the start, winning every test while riding a significantly upgraded Beta compared with the Honda CR125 he campaigned last year.
Harry Kampz delivered a steady performance to secure second place ahead of Alex Bottomley and Kieran Ackers.
Nigel Beaumont was the lone veteran, riding a reduced schedule, while Adam Rutter and Steven Teare finished first and second in the sportsman class in what was their first attempt at a timecard event.
They were followed by current and former road racers Wayne Avis in third place and Simon Fulton fourth. Pete Williamson was a first-time enduro finisher.
Shantelle Thorpe’s bike suffered a broken gear lever in neutral and was unable to continue. Phil Gunnell was reported to be passing most of the field in the tests, however his LED headlight was interfering with the timing system causing him to DNF with only one test time recorded.
Thanks to Hogg Motorsport for their attendance and dealing with the injured rider, plus helpers and marshals who also assisted Bobby. The club wishes him well with his recovery.
RESULTS
Expert (seven tests): 1, Ashley Kelly total test time 50min 21.78sec; 2, Jordan Corkill 53.03.61; 3, Orry Millward 58.40.86. Clubman (six tests): 1, Stan Cubbon 49m 47.16s; 2, Harry Kampz 53.01.63; 3, Alex Bottomley 55.28.00; 4, Kieran Ackers 55.53.77; 5, Craig Wyers 59.02.29; 6, Robert Wilson 1:07.18.29; 7, Conor Cummins 1:07.53.49; 8, Terry Gaines 1:09.19.95; 9, Ryan McDermott 1:19.16.37. Veteran (four tests): 1, Nigel Beaumont 38.15.22. Sportsman (four tests): 1, Adam Rutter 37.28.74; 2, Steven Teare 38.15.42; 3, Wayne Avis 40.04.83; 4, Simon Fulton 41.37.12; 5, Andrew Sidebottom 42.41.98; 6, Sam Wheeler 46.13.68; 7, Pete Williamson 1:12.29.01.
GRAHAM TAUBMAN
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.