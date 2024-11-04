There was a fun atmosphere in the NSC main hall on Thursday evening as almost 100 basketballers and spectators donned scrunchies, headbands and whatever shirts they could find for the Big Pink 3x3 Challenge.
Organised by Hoops and island team players Zoe and Gemma Kirkham, the charity tournament aimed to raise awareness and funds for Manx Breast Cancer.
Separate men’s and women’s divisions played round-robin 3x3 games under FIBA rules, with quick turnarounds and rolling substitutions.
The format favoured the youthful Furlongs, consisting of Sam Williams, Oliver Hamilton, Rowan Coulter and Jack Wilkinson. They ran out the winners of the men’s division with some aggressive drives and solid outside shooting.
Becky Dunne, Shelly Roberts, Daniela Kravela and Liene Mihejeva took down the women’s division. Solid defence combined with quick ball movement gave them the edge, Kravela scooping up plenty of offensive boards and putbacks.
Honourable mention goes to No Defence (Ross Wilson, Jake Glover and Viktor Capkanovski) who made up for their lack of defensive effort with pure style, sporting matching pink t-shirts and tie-dye headbands.
The day concluded with a come-and-try-it women's 5v5, with new players mixed in with league stalwarts in a friendly contest.
The final saw the aptly-named Team Breasts win out over the Tigers despite some enthusiastic encouragement from the bench.
All in all, the event raised nearly £600 for the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, aiding in its mission to improve the breast care service in the Isle of Man.
Further details, and donations, are available on www.manxbreastcancersupportgroup.com
- This week sees a return to league action with a triple bill of Senior League games in the NSC on Thursday evening.
Ravens will face Pirates in the first game of the night, tipping off in the Main Hall at 7pm, then at 8.30pm there is a double whammy as Hoops take on Jets and Wolves play Cavaliers. Free seating is available courtside for any spectators who wish to attend.
MARTIN DUNNE