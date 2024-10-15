Manx MTB Enduro hosted the second round of the 2024 fun series last weekend, which has adopted the name ‘Funduro’.
The event, supported by Limitless Cycles, was held in Cringle Plantation. With recent forestry operations, the traditional route was changed to avoid the new clear-felled area, which opened up some fresh trail ideas to keep the competitors on their toes.
The format included five stages for the e-bikes and four for the pedal bikes. The extra stage for the electrically-assisted proved quite a test as it was all uphill, littered with roots and slippy banks.
Practice and race runs all on the one day meant for a tough blast - eight times from top to bottom ensured all riders would feel the leg burn.
Factory Orange/Limitless Cycles rider Isaac Batty once again showed everyone the way around with an awesome overall time of seven minutes 50 seconds, followed in by Bikestyle’s Josh Kelly, with on-form CoinCorner’s Conor Gelling rounding off the podium.
In the woman’s category Sapphire Ascroft kept her mainly unbeaten form to take the top step, with Emily Bridson 40 seconds back and Kasey Corrin enjoying riding a ‘real bike’ into third place.
Harry Corrin took the easy option for this event and recorded a convincing victory in the e-bike class one minute ahead of Marc Colvin. Simon Skillan rode very well to take third just 0.3 of a second ahead of newcomer Joe Ricciardi.
With Batty taking the overall, he also topped the junior category ahead of the improving Joe Huyton in second and rounding off the podium was an impressive ride from Joe Cannon.
- Manx MTB Enduro wishes to thank Zac and Andy from SOS for the medical support, the Dingbat marking crew, all marshals, Matt Ward for timing the event, Toby Collins for flipping burgers, Darcie for the presentation and Limitless Cycles for the generous awards.
The club’s next event is the Funduro round three on December 7.
BEN COLLINS