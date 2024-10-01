Beau Brown has one hand on the Isle of Man Centre ACU motocross title after scoring his second full-house of the series at West Kimmeragh on Sunday.
The 18-year-old apprentice joiner from Douglas dovetailed another impressive ride on his 250cc KTM four-stroke to follow up his recent success in winning the under-19 class (MXY2) of the Bridgestone British Nationals at Foxhill in Wiltshire.
Closest rival Liam Smith finished runner-up in the first race at Ramsey MCC’s Bride-based track, but ran out of fuel in race two after hurriedly taking over a ride on Graeme Saunders’s 450 Kawasaki following issues with his own KTM.
In all the rush, the petrol tank was not topped up on the bike and he pulled in to the paddock mid race for a splash-and-dash stop. However, that breached ACU regulations, so the points scored in that race were deleted from his overall tally of 115 to drop down the overall order to eighth.
2022 champion Gav Hunt pushed Brown hard in that race before the latter ultimately pulled clear, but Hunt finished a comfortable runner-up on the day in front of comeback man Jake Henry, the ever-consistent Dave Curtis and Ethan Blackley.
Brown has yet to drop a round, but with one final event to come at Knock Froy on October 20 he still leads the charge (with his worst ride to date deleted) and theoretically would only need to finish all three races midfield in that final encounter to be crowned champion.
KTM-mounted Martin Corkish tightened his grip on the clubman/non-expert series with a full-house of wins ahead of Orry Millward and Jaydee Page, with Ruairi McGovern losing a bit of ground in fourth spot on the day.
Harry Shand is proving unstoppable in the 125cc Senior Schoolboy class and has now sealed the inaugural Centre title in fine style with his fifth hat-trick of the championship.
Nearest rival Josh Blackley rode well for second place on the day.
Similarly, the 85cc Big-wheel class is the domain of Harry Beattie. He won all three races at a canter and is now assured of that title with Josh Blackley and Jacob Wilson stepping up to the 125s.
In the Small-wheel 85s, Riley Faragher took all three races for the first time this series. Mathematically he could lift that title, but it is close on paper between him, Abe Cain and Jason Keig.
The 65cc and automatics rode on a shortened course, with Thomas Clague scoring his fourth win of the series in the former and Antony Millward his best ride to date in the automatic gearbox class with a maiden full-house.
RESULTS
Adult A: 1, Beau Brown 135 points; 2, Gav Hunt 155; 3, Jake Henry 118; 4, Dave Curtis 110; 5, Ethan Blackley 110; 6, Ryan Christian 104; 7, Travis Meechan 101; 8, Liam Smith 82; 9, Luke Hall 72. Centre championship, with one round remaining: 1, Brown 624 points (510 with worst dropped); 2, Smith 469; 3, Liam Crellin 458; 4, Jamie Cringle 433; 5=, Curtis and Henry 420; 7, Blackley 411; 8, Hunt 410.
Adult B: 1, Martin Corkish 135; 2, Orry Millward 126; 3, Jaydee Page 113; 4, Ruairi McGovern 112; 5, Callum Cowley 110; 6, Nathan Kelly 108; 7, Tyler Shannon 105; 8, Harry Kampz 103; 9, Chris Dentith 97; 10, Graeme Saunders 70; 11, Carl Wynne-Smythe 66; 12, Harley Ridgeway 61.
125/250F Senior Schoolboy: 1, Harry Shand 135; 2, Josh Blackley 126; 3, Zach Wortz 118; 4, Jacob Wilson 115; 5, Stanley Kinnish 112; 6, Louis Piggin 106; 7, Joe Cannan 105; 8, Kylan Murphy 102.
85cc Big-wheel: 1, Harry Beattie 135; 2, Leo Gray 124; 3, Logan Muncaster 122; 4, Connor Madsen-Mygdal 114. 85cc Small-wheel: 1, Riley Faragher 135; 2, Jason Keig 124; 3, Arthur Davies 122.
65cc: 1, Thomas Clague 132; 2, Elijah Corrin 129. Autos: 1, Antony Millward 135; 3, Blayze Turner 126; 4, Stanley Cain 120; 5, Seb Inman 76.
JOHN WATTERSON