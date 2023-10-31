Onchan-based professional cyclist Ben Swift has signed a new contract with INEOS Grenadiers.
The 35-year-old from Rotherham, who represented the Isle of Man at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with the British team.
Swift has enjoyed another good season with INEOS, successfully competing in the Giro d’Italia Grand Tour where he helped team-mate Geraint Thomas finish second on general classification.
He also claimed a team time trial podium in the UAE Tour, plus had good rides in the Paris-Nice race and the Milan-San Remo one-day classic amongst other strong performances.
Those displays earned him another call-up to the Great Britain squad for the UCI World Road Race Championships in Scotland during August.
After confirming his new two-year deal earlier this week, Swift told the INEOS website: ‘I’m really, really happy to be continuing my pro career going into seasons 16 and 17 with a team that’s like a second family to me.
‘I’ve spent most of my career here and had the highest of highs with this team and been part of a lot of the team’s success.
‘I see myself not necessarily getting better with age but taking on a new role and set of responsibilities and feel like I’m developing that role and getting stronger and more consistent.
‘I’m really looking forward to working with the young guys again; we’ve got a great crop of young talent and working with the team to progress.
‘Fundamentally I love this sport, this team and I love cycling, so I’m delighted to continue for another two years.’