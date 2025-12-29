Peel’s Ana Dawson secured her place on golf’s Ladies European Tour for the forthcoming season prior to Christmas.
Dawson finished tied 16th in the final four-day qualifying event of the year in Morocco, the top 20 all earning full LET cards.
Polish star Dorota Zalewska topped the standings firing a final round 67 (-6) at Al Maaden Golf Marrakech to win by three shots on 19-under par. Dawson finished on 10-under par, claiming a rare albatross after holing out for a two on the par-five 13th on the opening round.
Posting on social media, the twice former island champion said: ‘So grateful for all the amazing people who have supported me on this journey so far. Beyond excited for my first full season on the LET.’
During 2025, Dawson made two appearances on the tour at the Joburg Ladies Open and Investec SA Women's Open, both in April.
