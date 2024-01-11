As many at Albany Lawn Tennis Club may already know, member and newly-elected vice-president Billy Harris has been in Australia this week.
The 28-year-old Manxman has been experiencing a wonderful opportunity, playing in the qualifying rounds of the Australian Open men’s singles.
I’ve been to the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park and it was a fantastic experience as a spectator -it must be amazing to play there.
Billy won his first quarter-final match against Dimitov Kuzmanov (ranked 157th) 0/6 6/2 6/2, finishing the match with a love game. Having watched the video highlights of the match, he was in really impressive form.
His second quarter-final match was on Wednesday night versus former world number seven David Goffin (Belgium).
Sadly the dream ended there as, despite Harris taking the first set 6/3, Goffin eventually won 3/6 6/3 6/2.
Highlights of Billy’s matches and games/points analysis, which make interesting reading, can be seen on the AO website.
l At last, Albany LTC has fixed a date for the re-arranged quiz night – it will be Friday, March 1 in the club lounge.
Originally postponed during the Covid outbreak, it was difficult to agree a new date but at last it has been sorted.
The quiz masters will be Brian and Jean Walton so participants can expect some tough but interesting questions. Brush up on your Manx knowledge - i.e. history, place names etc, also sport and not just tennis!
Teams can be a maximum of six and can include non-members.
Suppers - chips and sausage or fish and pizzas - will be ordered from the Horse and Plough. Details and the menu will be available next month.
This is a roof fundraiser so there will be a raffle – donations of prizes would be appreciated. PAT SHARP