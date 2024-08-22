Isle of Man tennis player Billy Harris moved to within one match of the main draw at the US Open thanks to victory on Wednesday evening.
Seeded seventh in the qualifying rounds, Harris had to battle hard in is first match on Tuesday in a tough contest in windy conditions.
Eventually though, the 29-year-old beat Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Argentina) 6/3 2/6 7/5 to book his place in the second round of qualifying.
His win meant he played Murkel Dellien of Bolivia on Wednesday night and this proved to be a much more straightforward affair, with the Isle of Man ace winning 6/1 6/3 in straight sets.
He has to win one more match to book his place in the main draw. This will be played this evening (Thursday) when he goes up against Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan who is ranked 189th in the world.