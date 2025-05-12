The Isle of Man women’s national team played their first match of the 2025 calendar year in a friendly against Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
While the Manx side lost the match 1-0, it was deemed as part of important preparations for the forthcoming Island Games which will take place in Orkney in July.
The last time the Isle of Man women’s team were in action was back in August 2024 when they lifted the Cherry Godfrey Cup.
The previous encounter between the sides was when these two teams met back in 2023, the teams playing out a 1-1 draw.
Accrington Stanley proved to be excellent hosts again, with strongman Mark Felix in attendance.
Island manager Wayne Lisy wasn’t in attendance after becoming a father again so his trusted lieutenants and coaching staff Ruairi Mooney and Dylan Birks took charge of the team for the first time.
Saturday’s match was played in sunny conditions and there were very few chances created by both teams in the opening half.
Holly Stephen fired over the crossbar for the Isle of Man, then on the stroke of half-time Becky Corkish had an effort that flew wide just off target.
With a change in formation in the second half, coupled with the introduction of a number of substitutions, it was Accrington who started the brighter.
Freya Smith began finding space along the right, meaning Isle of Man goalkeeper Caitlin Beaty was called into action twice. On the first occasion the shot-stopper palmed away the danger, on the second occasion she pulled off an impressive save then from the rebound Smith fired over.
The Isle of Man had their moments as well: Rebecca Cole fired a low shot straight at the goalkeeper, while Stevie Mallon delivered a teasing cross from the right but no-one could capitalise.
On 81 minutes Accrington Stanley scored the winner when, following another promising move on the right, a pass inside found debutante Darcie Dixon who steered the ball home from close range to make it 1-0.
The Manx side looked for a response but couldn’t force an equaliser in the remaining minutes.
It was match that the Isle of Man gave it their all and this will prove to be an important learning block in the remaining time ahead of the Island Games.
It also saw two teenagers - Rosabel Cardy and Pippa Wallis - make their debuts for the Isle of Man
The match was officiated by Chelsea Hodgson who officiated the same fixture back in 2023.
Isle of Man team: Kayleigh Greggor, Shannon Groves, Tia Lisy, Sarah O’Reilly, Louise Gibbins, Anna Shaw, Holly Stephen, Becky Corkish, Ruby Plamer, Holly Sumner, Rosabel Cardy
Substitutions (half-time): Caitlin Beaty, Lydia Shaw, Pippa Wallis, Lisa Costain, Rebecca Cole, Stevie Mallon, Milly Dawson.
- The next match for the Isle of Man women’s team will be against Kendal Town FC on Saturday, June 14 - kick off time to be confirmed.
- The 2025 Island Games take place in Orkney between July 12-18.
PAUL HATTON