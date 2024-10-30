Former Isle of Man goalkeeper Mark Blair rolled back the years for Rushen United last Saturday to claim a spot in the latest Media Isle of Man Team of the Week.
The Rushen United shot-stopped was in excellent form at Glencrutchery Road as he produced a number of superb saves to deny St George’s in a rare goalless draw in the Canada Life Premier League.
Lining up in front of Blair in a three-man TotW defence – and also catching the eye during that match – is Geordies’ Ash Higginbotham as well as Laxey’s Cameron Avery and Will Miller of Union Mills.
The latter was once again in fine form at the back for the Millers as they recorded a shock victory over Corinthians at Ballafletcher, while Avery produced a fine performance at the back for the Miners who made it four wins out of four in October with a 4-1 success over St John’s.
Another to impress Eric Clague’s player ratings panel in that game at Glen Road was Avery’s Laxey team-mate Will Cowin who was the star of the show against the Saints.
As such, he earns a spot in the four-man Team of the Week midfield alongside Ayre United’s Shaun Kelly, Peel’s Ellis Dunn and Matty Milligan of Union Mills.
The latter produced a man of the match performance during the Millers’ aforementioned shock win at Ballafletcher, while Kelly netted a highly impressive hat-trick during the second half as the Tangerines retained their unbeaten record to set the pace at the top of the table.
The latest of the talented Dunn family to catch the eye, Ellis Dunn impressed in the engine for Peel during their victory over Foxdale last weekend, belying his young years with a mature performance in the centre of the pitch.
Claiming the match ball in that contest – and not for the first time this season – was Dunn’s team-mate Tomas Brown who continued his scintillating start to the campaign with another hat-trick to help the westerners come from behind to claim all three points.
Therefore, he lines up in a potent three-man attack alongside Onchan’s Andy Asbridge and Ayre’s Johnny Shields.
The latter provided another live wire display for the northerners, netting a goal and assisting two of Kelly’s strikes in Ayre’s 4-2 win over St Mary’s, while Asbridge turned in another highly impressive performance with a well-taken hat-trick to help the Os come from behind to beat Marown.
Claiming the refereeing honours this week is Matty Shaw who produced a highly competent display during a hard-fought contest between Corinthians and Union Mills at Ballafletcher.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Mark Blair (Rushen)
Defence
Cameron Avery (Laxey)
Will Miller (Union Mills)
Ash Higginbotham (St George’s)
Midfield
Will Cowin (Laxey)
Shaun Kelly (Ayre)
Ellis Dunn (Peel)
Matty Milligan (Union Mills)
Attack
Andy Asbridge (Onchan)
Tomas Brown (Peel)
Johnny Shields (Ayre)
Referee
Matty Shaw (Corinthians v Union Mills)