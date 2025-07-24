Rachael Bowen-Matthews was crowned island champion at Ayre Clay Target Club last weekend.
That was confirmed at Blue Point on Sunday when she secured the 2025 English Skeet title with an impressive all-round display.
Winner of several island women’s crowns, this was her maiden overall Manx championship success and she clinched it in style with four consistent rounds of shooting as she hit 94 out of 100 targets.
That pushed Joe Faragher and Roman Sammer into second place, both with 92, which led to a shoot-off for the runners-up spot which Faragher edged.
Jake Keeling and John Taylor completed the top five, with Jeanne Robertson taking the runners-up position in the women’s event.
Results: Manx champion - Rachael Bowen-Matthews 94/100; 2, Joe Faragher 92+24; 3, Roman Sammer 92+22; 4, Jake Keeling 91; 5, John Taylor 90.
Bowen-Matthews had earlier shared top spot with Keeling in the fourth round of the Ayre Clay Target Club summer English Skeet league.
Tying for second place overall were father and son Brian and Joe Faragher, plus Taylor and Paul Mihailovits who it was great to see back in action after a recent spell on the sidelines. A total of 22 shooters participated in the competition.
English Skeet league results: Class A 1=, Jake Keeling and Rachael Bowen-Matthews 46; 2=, Joe Faragher, John Taylor and Paul Mihailovits 45. Class B 1, Brian Faragher 45; 2 (joint), Dave Corlett and Mark Corrin 43. Class C 1, Kevin Airey 41; 2=, Ted Davis and Lewis Brew 40.
There’s another Manx championship at the Ayres this weekend with the 2025 Olympic Trap title (and Copycat Trophy) up for grabs from 10am.
At the same time on Sunday (July 27), the fourth round of the club’s summer sporting league will be held.
