FC Isle of Man will get their 2025-26 league campaign underway in earnest this weekend.
The Ravens embark on another season in the Premier Division of the North West Counties Football League, having finished 14th in the table last season.
Under the guidance of manager Paul Jones, the Manx side have the rare luxury of two home games in their opening three matches of the campaign.
The team begin by welcoming Litherland REMCYA to the Bowl this Saturday evening, kicking off at 6pm.
A trip to FC St Helens follows three days later for a 7.45pm kick-off, before the Ravens return to their national stadium in Douglas a week and a half later for a home match with Glossop North End, again getting underway at 6pm.
FC Isle of Man warmed up for the new season with two good performances in the annual Summer Festival of Football last weekend against League Two side – and eventual winners - Fleetwood Town and National League outfit Altrincham (full report in this week’s Examiner).
OPENING SIX LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday, July 26 - Litherland REMYCA – 6pm at the Bowl
Tuesday, July 29 - FC St Helens - 7.45pm at the SMS Pro Soccer Park
Saturday, August 9 - Glossop North End – 6pm at the Bowl
Tuesday, August 12 - Irlam – 7.45pm at the Silver St Stadium
Monday, August 25 (bank holiday) - Wythenshawe – 3pm at Hollyhedge Park Community Stadium
Saturday, August 30 - Padiham – 6pm at the Bowl.
For information about tickets and to become an official supporter, visit https://fcisleofman.ticketco.events/uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.