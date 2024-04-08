The Finch Hill Newsbeat Men’s Doubles bowls competition took place on Sunday afternoon.
The event was held on another blustery day, with conditions appearing to affect the bowls more than the previous day when the wind was stronger.
Taking the spoils were the Marown pairing of Neil Withers and Paul Dunn who successfully held off the challenge from home greeners Stephen Oates and Mark Taylor to pick up the trophy for the fourth time in the last six years.
This weekend the Cringle Fours men’s doubles competition takes place at Castletown Bowling Club on Saturday at midday.
On Sunday the Ken Williamson Memorial singles tournament takes place at Onchan Bowling Club. That begins at 12.30pm.
There’s also two women’s competitions this weekend. The Pearl Kaighin singles competition is at Ballaugh Bowling club on Saturday afternoon, starting at 1pm.
The Isle of Man County Crown Green Bowling Association is also hosting a women’s triples event at Peel Sunset Bowling Club on Sunday at midday.
More women’s bowls in this week’s Courier, including Nicci Cain’s triumph in the first women’s competition of the season, the non-winners singles which was played at Port Erin on Sunday.
GLYNN HARGRAVES