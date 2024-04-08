Vikings A ended a 35-year wait for the Men’s Premiership title with victory over Castletown A at King William’s College on the final day of the hockey league season on Saturday.
The visitors started off looking strong in possession and it wasn’t long before they scored the first goal when Scott Mason converted a well-worked short corner from Will Bridson into the bottom left.
Vikings continued to enjoy possession as they maintained the pressure on Castletown and the title hopefuls duly doubled their advantage when some great play down the left by captain Tom Burrows, Mason and Andy Harding set up Josh Dougal.
The latter found himself with the ball on the baseline but he managed to wriggle past several red shirts before scoring a superb strike to make it 2-0 at half-time.
With Vikings goalkeeper Sam Spooner sheltered from the wind in the second half, the away side were able to build play carefully from the back through Ben Dougal, Steven Crowe, Bridson and Ryan Hogan.
As the Castletown defence opened up, a pass from Mason through to Macklin Wilson allowed him to burst into the D past two defenders before converting a reverse stick push/flick past the southerners’ goalkeeper to put Vikings further in control.
Before long, Vikings found themselves yet again in the Castletown D when John Verrall attempted to set up Wilson who couldn’t quite take advantage. But the ball bounced off the post and landed in front of a perfectly positioned Mason who slotted home his side’s fourth.
The away side continued to create chances for the likes of Crowe, Archie Caley, Mason, Verrall and Wilson but Castletown held firm to prevent any further goals.
In the end though, Vikings ran out 4-0 winners to seal a first Men’s Premiership title in three and a half decades, with captain Burrows receiving the trophy from Manx Hockey Association chairperson and clubmate Kim Carney after the match had concluded.