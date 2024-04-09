Manx Telecom has extended its backing of the Parish Walk until 2027.
The deal will mean the company has been a partner of the event for 20 years, first becoming involved in 2007.
Talking about the extension to the deal, Manx Telecom’s chief executive Gary Lamb said: ‘We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with the Parish Walk.
‘It's an event that truly embodies the spirit of our community, and we are honoured to support it and we are committed to contributing to its success and continued growth over the next three years.’
Race director Rax Cox expressed gratitude for the extended sponsorship agreement.
He remarked: ‘Since 2007, Manx Telecom has become an indispensable partner, bringing invaluable technological expertise to our organisation.
‘As costs continue to rise, we are immensely grateful to Manx Telecom for their unwavering support of this historic event.
‘With their continued backing over the next three years, we aim to elevate the 'Parish experience' for all involved.’
The 2024 Parish Walk is scheduled to start on June 22, starting at the NSC athletics track at 8am.
With more than 750 participants already registered, entries for this year’s event close at midnight on Sunday, May 5.