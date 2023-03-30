A group of 10 bowlers from Lawn Bowls Isle of Man in Onchan travelled to Paphos, Cyprus to compete in the Five Nations Test Series recently.
This year’s event was the first since the pandemic and a welcome return to Cyprus for the Manx bowlers renewing old friendships and making new ones with their counterparts from Cyprus, Spain, Israel and Jersey.
The series started with two official practice days from 9am to 4pm followed by five days of competitions from March 20-24, with each day featuring up to six hours of action.
The Isle of Man bowlers performed well in the various disciplines of pairs, triples, singles and fours, winning a total of nine games against stiff opposition more familiar with the artificial outdoor carpet surface than the Manx competitors who play on grass.
Considering the other nations all have several lawn bowls clubs and up to three times as many players to choose from, the Manx contingent can be proud of their achievements, exceeding their previous results in this Test Series.
l Thanks are extended to the hosts Coral Bay Bowls Club, Bowls Cyprus, Lawn Bowls Israel, Lawn Bowls Spain, Lawn Bowls Jersey for a very enjoyable - albeit tiring - start to the 2023 international season for members of the Lawn Bowls Isle of Man.