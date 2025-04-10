The Non-Winners Hands Trophy competition was held at South Ramsey Bowling Club last weekend.
Progressing to the first of the quarter-finals were Gill Dixon (South Ramsey) who played Sue Wilshaw (Castletown).
Although the latter played some good bowls, Dixon had the bit between her teeth and won 21-11.
The second quarter-final saw Jane Lothian (Douglas) against Pauline Cowley (Onchan). This was a good game to watch and was nip and tuck between the two of them, with Lothian crossing the line 21-20.
In the third quarter-final, Norma Cowell (Onchan) went up against Karen Young (Ballaugh) and again this was a close match, but Young just had the edge, winning 21-15.
The last quarter-final was between Rose Waterworth (Ballaugh) and Sue McCourt (Onchan). Despite the latter’s best efforts, Waterworth was on fine form and won 21-10.
The first semi-final saw Dixon play Lothian, with stablemates Waterworth and Young in the other semi. Despite some good bowling by all four, Dixon and Waterworth were a little too strong and won to 10 and 12 respectively.
With both Dixon and Waterworth playing exceptionally well, the spectators were expecting a great final and were not disappointed. It was nip and tuck all the way, Dixon eventually crossing the line 21-19.
Congratulations go to all the competitors, especially to Dixon on her win and to Waterworth for giving her a run for her money.
The presentation was made by women’s competition secretary Chris Holland who thanked all those for taking part, those who helped in any way with the running of the competition and South Ramsey for their hospitality which was reiterated by Dixon when presented with the trophy.
- More crown green bowls in the Isle of Man Examiner.
ELAINE MOORE