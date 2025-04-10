In the west of the island Peel Sunset A and Douglas A were two games all at the midpoint, but the easterners came through to win the last four games and take the win. Breagle Glen A lost 2-6 to Castletown A , Marown A beat Finch Hill A 6-2 and at Mooragh Park the North Ramsey A Team drew 4-4 with South Ramsey A.