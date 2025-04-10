The 2025 men’s over-60s bowls season for underway last week on a lovely day that saw the greens bathed in sunshine.
In Division One, reigning champions Onchan A beat their B team 6-2, with Colin Brown and David Tait getting the wins for the second string.
This day also saw the first official games for a new club, with the members of Port Erin and Port St Mary Bowling Clubs having joined forces to become Breagle Glen Bowling Club. Finch Hill A hosted Breagle Glen A and the home side lost 3-5.
In the north of the island, the South Ramsey A team beat Ballaugh B 6-2, while at the Villa Douglas A recorded a 5-3 win against North Ramsey A, Ballaugh A defeated Marown 5-3 and Castletown A got the better of Peel Sunset A 6-2.
In Division Two, Breagle Glen B beat Castletown B 7-1, while Peel Sunset B defeated Douglas B also 7-1 and Breagle Glen C drew 4-4 with Onchan C.
At Mooragh Park, North Ramsey B lost 3-5 to Finch Hill B, the newly-formed Noble’s A side beat Peel Sunset C 6-2, while in the remaining second division match South Ramsey C lost 2-6 to South Ramsey B.
Last Thursday in Division One, Onchan B took a 6-2 win against Ballaugh A, while Ballaugh B lost 2-6 to Onchan A.
In the west of the island Peel Sunset A and Douglas A were two games all at the midpoint, but the easterners came through to win the last four games and take the win. Breagle Glen A lost 2-6 to Castletown A , Marown A beat Finch Hill A 6-2 and at Mooragh Park the North Ramsey A Team drew 4-4 with South Ramsey A.
In Division Two, Peel Sunset C lost 3-4 to South Ramsey C with both teams only having seven men, while South Ramsey B beat Peel Sunset B 5-3 and Finch Hill B drew 4-4 with Breagle Glen B.
There were two further 4-4 draws between Castletown B versus Breagle Glen C and Onchan C against Noble’s A, while in the final match of the day Douglas B beat North Ramsey B 5-3 at the Villa.
The third round of games took place on Tuesday and in Division One South Ramsey A lost 1-7 to Douglas A, Breagle Glen A beat Peel Sunset A 5-3 and Onchan A defeated North Ramsey A 7-1.
Ballaugh A played their B side and it was the A team that came out on top 5-3, while at the Crofts the Castletown A team beat Marown 5-3 and in the final Division One match Finch Hill A drew 4-4 with Onchan B.
In Division Two, North Ramsey B lost 3-5 to South Ramsey B, South Ramsey C drew 4-4 with Onchan C and Breagle Glen C lost 1-7 to Breagle Glen B.
At the Villa, Douglas B lost 3-5 to Finch Hill B while Peel Sunset B beat their C side 8-0 and finally Noble’s A defeated Castletown B 6-1.
All this means that, after three games, Onchan A top Division One followed by Douglas A and Castletown A, with all three teams having six points.
Division Two is led by South Ramsey B with six points followed by Breagle Glen A on five points Noble’s A also with five.
NORMAN KNEEN