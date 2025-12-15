Marown Bowling Club has paid tribute to one of its long-serving members following her sad passing.
The Crosby-based club announced on Saturday that Helen Graham had died the previous weekend after a short illness in hospital, prompting an outpouring of affection and remembrance from across the island’s bowling community.
Club chairman Neil Withers said Helen had been a hugely valued part of Marown Bowling Club for several decades, playing an active role from the 1980s through to the 2000s.
‘Helen was an active member of the club through the 80s, 90s and into the 2000s,’ he said. ‘She was a committed competitor and a wonderful club member who gave a great deal of her time and energy.’
On the green, Helen enjoyed notable success, claiming the Marown Ladies’ Club Championship on two occasions, in 1991 and again in 2004, underlining her quality and consistency as a bowler across different eras.
Away from competitive play, she was instrumental in the running of Marown’s popular ‘Monday afternoon club’ sessions and was heavily involved in organising competitions, roles which saw her become a familiar and much-loved figure around the club.
Helen was also fondly known as ‘Helen the Mush’, a nickname coined by her mixed doubles partner, the late Bert Winckle.
The name became widely used within Manx bowling circles, reflecting both her personality and the long-running Greeba Mushroom Farm business owned by Helen and her husband Doug.
That legacy continues through the annual ‘Greeba Cup’, an open women’s doubles competition played at Marown, with the trophy donated by Helen and Doug.
Mr Withers added: ‘All of our thoughts and sympathy go out to Doug at this sad time.’
Helen’s funeral will take place at 11.30am on Monday, December 22, at Douglas Borough Crematorium.