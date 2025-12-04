A well-known and popular member of the farming community in the west of the island has passed away at the age of 91.
Leslie Halsall was a vice-president and former player at Peel Association Football Club in the 1950s.
He predominantly played at right-half, making his debut for the combination side in a league match at Braddan on November 5, 1955. Peel won that match 8-4 with five goals from prolific striker Ronald ‘Roy’ Clucas.
Leslie went on to make a total of 86 appearances up to 1961. Included in this total was the 1956 Junior Cup Final, which ended one-apiece against Ramsey (Peel won the replay 1-0).
He also played in the following year’s final of the same competition, which Ramsey won 4-3, plus eight matches for the first team in 1957-58, when Peel secured the First Division and Association Cup double.
The picture of the first team was taken at the end of 1957-58 season: (back row, left to right) Tommy Cashin, Leslie Halsall, Allen Quirk, Bill Campbell, Tony Williams, Michael Dawson. Front: Stephen Quane, Gordon Lowey, Terry Vincent, Billy McMeiken and Harry Maddrell.
Tony Williams was based at Jurby in the RAF. He scored 24 goals in 10 first team matches for Peel that season and later became the first editor of the Rothman’s Football Yearbook.
Goalkeeper Teddy Kelly and defender Tom Shimmin were also regulars for the first team that campaign.
Leslie played badminton at the Peel Methodist chapel’s Centenary Hall, alongside the likes of Terry Vincent, Ian Cannell and Jimmy Bibby, and was also a keen member of the town’s Sunset Bowling Club.
Primarily a sheep farmer, he loved growing his own vegetables and in 2017 won the ‘big spud’ competition at the Cronk-y-Voddy produce show with a weight of more than 18 pounds.
His funeral is this Thursday at Douglas Crematorium, 2pm.
