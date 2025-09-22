The inaugural North v South Charity Challenge proved a huge success on the number one and two greens at Noble’s Park on Saturday as bowlers and spectators came together to raise vital funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).
Sponsored by IQ EQ, Canada Life and Ellan Vannin Fuels, the all-day event saw fierce competition, plenty of drama and more than £1,000 raised for the MNDA, with more expected once raffles and donations are tallied.
With team photos taken, the bowlers and spectators were treated to a superb performance by local singer Alexandra Slater who performed the British national anthem, followed by the Manx national anthem.
A fun roll-up followed, featuring junior bowlers, over-70s and special guests, including His Excellency Sir John Lorimer and Lady Philippa Lorimer plus Mayor Steven Crellin and his wife Sarah, with the mayor taking the early bragging rights.
The Charity Challenge competition was designed in Ryder Cup-style, with half points awarded in the early doubles and triples, and full points at stake in the 18 men’s and women's singles that rounded off the day. The first team to 19.5 points would be crowned champions.
The schedule provided variety and entertainment, with junior and over-70s matches alongside men’s, women's and mixed contests.
Despite some rain in the afternoon, spirits remained high as the play continued in front of a lively crowd kept informed throughout by commentators Mark Dimsdale and Joyce Ogden.
On green one, Harrison Moore struck first blood for North in the juniors, edging Freddie Palmer 11-10, but South quickly took control with narrow 21-20 and 21-20 victories tipping momentum their way.
A half point for North via Joyce Kelly and Maureen Payne kept them in touch, but South led 6.5–3.5 after the opening rounds.
On green two, North started brightly but a run of six straight South wins pegged them back. North hit back late on through Dan McCabe and Phil Salmon’s 21-20 men’s doubles win, yet South still finished the session 6–4.5 ahead.
At this stage South led 12.5–8 overall, leaving them needing only seven singles wins to secure the trophy.
Singles drama
The singles produced some of the day’s most thrilling moments, with 13 of the 18 ties going to at least 16 points.
South seemed on course after the first six games, with wins for Lyn Bolton (21-18), Caroline Whitehead (21-18) and Wayne Roberts (21-20) pushing them closer to the line.
North responded with Jordan Cain (21-11), Kevin Quirk (21-19) and Rob Monk (21-17) levelling, but the real turning point came in the middle block when North suddenly surged.
Peter Collister brushed aside Tom Kelly 21-12 before junior Madison McMullan produced arguably the performance of the day. Locked at 20-20 against Tracy Moore, she trailed the final end only to land her last bowl only nine inches from the jack for a 21-20 win.
Momentum snowballed, with Bob Clark (21-16), Fiona Kennish (21-17) and Glynn Hargraves (21-16) all victorious, giving North the lead for the first time.
With rain falling and the score delicately poised, South regained ground as Paula Garrett cruised past Louise Tebay 21-12 and Neil Withers edged Barney Kelly 21-19. That left South half a point ahead at 17.5–17.
But North’s captain Jenny Moore inspired her side, dispatching Debbie Leece 21-11. Janet Monk followed up with a 21-16 victory over Clare Cooper to put North on the brink.
It was fitting that vice-captain John Kennish secured the title. Against long-time rival Colin Kelly, Kennish built a commanding lead, survived a South comeback to 16-16 and finally closed out the match 21-16 with five singles in succession.
That win took North past the 19.5 target and sparked jubilant celebrations.
The day concluded with another heavyweight clash, as island champion David Bradford and Paul Dunn went toe-to-toe.
With the overall result decided, both relaxed and entertained the crowd with a high-quality battle. Bradford eventually prevailed 21-17, bringing the final overall score to North 21, South 17.5.
OVERALL
The day ran like clockwork thanks to the efforts of Mark Dimsdale and Joyce Ogden whose energy and enthusiasm over the tannoy kept the crowd informed, with cheers each time a result came in.
The organisers of the event promised a close contest, which proved to be the case with bragging rights for the North, but always in the spirit of fundraising and togetherness.
Ogden thanked Noble’s Bowling Club for hosting the event, along with all the players for taking part.
Former island golf champion Roy Moore went on to making a witty and entertaining speech as he kept the crowd guessing as to who the winner was, before revealing North as the true winners.
North skipper Moore and vice-captain Kennish lifted the trophy. Kennish noted that the format had been inspired by Lynn Pritchatt in memory of her late partner Mel Evans MBE, who had championed crown green bowls before passing away with MND.
The hope now is that the North v South challenge will become a biennial fixture. The idea was muted at the start of the year with nearly eight months of graft to get everything in place for what turned out to be a superb day.
Ultimately, the event was about much more than bowls. It was about community spirit, competition played in the right manner and raising money for an important cause.
With over £1,000 already banked through player donations and raffles, the final total for MNDA Isle of Man is expected to be significantly higher.
The South may have lost the bragging rights this time, but as many remarked afterwards, the real winners were the MNDA and the community that came together to support it.
Event organiser and Isle of Man County Crown Green Bowling Association chairperson Michele Cubbon presented Christine Pain from Motor Neurone Disease Association Isle of Man with the donation.
Thanks were also given to the sponsors IQ EQ, Canada Life and Ellan Vannin Fuels for their valued support, South captain Trevor Quayle, vice-captain Clare Cooper, North captain Jenny Moore and vice-captain John Kennish, everyone who had contributed in any way and Elaine Moore for keeping everyone well fed.
GLYNN HARGRAVES
