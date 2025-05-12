With a free date in the bowls calendar, Dave ‘Barney’ Kelly took the opportunity to hold a competition open to all on Saturday.
With players paying £25 for the privilege, this resulted in an £800 prize fund.
The location of choice was Castletown Bowling Club, with the event having last been held at the Villa two years ago, therefore the competition was relabelled as the ‘Town Classic’.
The weather was excellent all day and a good atmosphere around the green, with 32 players taking part and plenty of spectators in attendance.
Losing out at the quarter-final stage, to earn themselves £50 each, were Sam Clague of Marown) who lost out 14-21 to his clubmate Colin Kelly.
Dave ‘Barney’ Kelly eventually lost out 17-21 to Peter Jones of Marown, with the former having trailed 7-14 to level the game up at 17-17, only for Jones to finish the game off with two doubles.
In the other half of the draw, David Bradford was too good for South Ramsey team-mate Glynn Hargraves as he sealed a 21-12 win, while Stevie Kelly of Peel emerged victorious 21-18 against Marown captain Paul Dunn after a good battle between the two players.
At the semi-final stage, both payers who progressed to the final never gave their opponents a look in with 21-9 victories.
Jones was able to see off team-mate Colin Kelly, while Bradford made light work of Stevie Kelly, with both players losing out picking up £100 each for their efforts.
As is often the case in competitions, it was Marown versus South Ramsey in the final. With a good crowd in attendance for the final on a tricky green, only two chalks could separate the pair after nine ends, with Bradford leading 10-8.
The South Ramsey man made his move by winning four of the next five ends, therefore collecting six chalks to lead 16-9.
The expected fightback came from Jones who picked up five consecutive ends, playing a mark over the middle of the green to close the deficit to only chalks once more after 20 ends (14-16).
The South Ramsey man got in by picking up a double, followed by another two to lead 20-15.
Jones got in knowing it was the last throw of the dice, but there was just too much room which allowed Bradford to get in to put up the one chalk needed to secure a 21-15 victory.
He therefore retain his Classic title and with it the £250 first prize, while Jones could console himself with £150 for his efforts on the day.
The presentation was made by competition organiser Dave ‘Barney’ Kelly who thanked Castletown Bowling Club for the use of the green and for the refreshments.
Special thanks was also given to George Foy for preparing thee green, along with Brian Kelly for the smooth running of competition and everyone who had entered on the day.
