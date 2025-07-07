Paul Dunn overcame a strong field to pick up his second Ramsey Town Cup bowls trophy five years after his first win 2020.
There was a healthy entry of 59 from across the island, with the competition once again sponsored by Corkhill & Callow Ltd.
In the first quarter-final, Peel man Paul Quirk reached the end of the road as he lost out 18-21 to Castletown captain Nathan Hamilton 18-21, with newly-crowned Manx Champion David Bradford seeing off home greener Paul Cannan 21-14.
In the other half of the draw Paul Dunn (Marown) won comfortably 21-10 against James Teare (South Ramsey), while John Cannan (Mooragh Park) lost 16-21 to Glenn Boland (Marown).
The first semi-final between Bradford and Hamilton was level 10-10 after six ends, but the former went on to win nine consecutive ends to runout with a 21-10 win.
The second semi-final was less straightforward, with Boland taking an early 13-8 lead against Dunn but the latter responding to win six ends to lead 15-13.
The next four ends were shared with Boland reducing the deficit to one chalk at 16-17, before Boland scored four chalks to lead 20-17.
Not done there, Marown captain Dunn picked up a double and two singles, using all his experience to get over the line 21-20.
The final was expected to be a close contest between two top players, but in reality on this occasion it was anything but that.
Dunn never allowed Bradford to win two consecutive ends, while four mini-runs of winning ends was enough to secure a deserved 21-9 victory and his second Ramsey Town Cup.
John Cannan of North Ramsey Bowling Club introduced Brian of sponsor Corkhill and Callow Ltd and thanked him and the club members who organised the competition and provided catering and raffle support for their efforts.
The prizes were then presented to the losing quarter and semi-finalists, runner-up and winner.
Dunn, said perhaps 2030 would be the next time that we would win it, with five years having passed since his first success.
GLYNN HARGRAVES
