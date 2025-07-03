The women’s Manx Championship was held at Ballaugh Bowling Club on Saturday, attracting an entry of 23.
Going through to the semi-finals were Janet Monk (Mooragh Park) with a 21-15 victory against Stella Watterson (Castletown), while Debbie Leece (Marown) won 21-14 against Caroline Whitehead (Breagle Glen).
Jenny Moore triumphed 21-8 against Maria Dimsdale (Ballaugh) and Kim Hargraves (South Ramsey) came out on top 21-12 against Hilary Kermode (Castletown).
The first semi-final saw Monk play Leece which was an evenly-contested game between the two, with the score going to and fro. On the 29th end, the game was level at 19 across but, with two good lead bowls on the next two ends, Monk ran out 21-19 winner. The other semi pitted stablemates Moore and Hargraves against each other and, despite some good bowls from the latter, Moore was always in control winning 21-5.
The final saw Moore play Monk, with both women having recently played against each other in the main event of the June Bowls Festival.
The final was a similar affair with both players producing some exceptional bowls. On the 23rd end, Moore led 17-12 but, never one to give up, Monk clawed her way back and on 28th end was only one point behind at 18-17.
A single followed by a two saw Moore take the title 21-17 for the third consecutive year, adding to her June Festival, June Tourism and Top Lady wins this year – an amazing achievement.
Hilary Kermode, president of the Isle of Man Crown Green Bowling Association, thanked all the competitors for an entertaining afternoon of bowls, Ballaugh Bowling Club for hosting the competition and providing refreshments, and to women’s competition secretary Chris Holland and her team for the smooth running of the competition.
She then introduced Ann Gale, sponsor of the women’s Manx Championship, who presented the semi-finalists, runner-up and winner with their prizes.
ELAINE MOORE
