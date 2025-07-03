The first semi-final saw Monk play Leece which was an evenly-contested game between the two, with the score going to and fro. On the 29th end, the game was level at 19 across but, with two good lead bowls on the next two ends, Monk ran out 21-19 winner. The other semi pitted stablemates Moore and Hargraves against each other and, despite some good bowls from the latter, Moore was always in control winning 21-5.