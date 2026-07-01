Isle of Man County Crown Green Bowling Association’s 2026 women’s Manx Championship took place on Saturday at Breagle Glen Bowling Club, attracting an entry of 32 competitors.
The event was played 21 up off scratch in sunny but at times very windy conditions.
Making bowling history by winning the championship for the fifth consecutive year, and the title nine times in total since its inauguration in 1973, was Jenny Moore from South Ramsey.
Booking their place in the quarter-finals were Moore who won 21-16 against Stella Watterson (Castletown), Jenny Saunders (Castletown) who beat Breagle’s Caroline Whitehead to 19, Shannon McMullan (Mooragh Park) who triumphed 21-18 against Louise Tebay (Marown) and Mavis Franks (Breagle) who won to single figures against Helen Withers (Marown).
Kim Hargraves (South Ramsey) won to 18 against Gwen Tuck (Breagle), while Clare Cooper (Marown) beat stablemate Jayne Smith to 13, Debbie Leece (Marown) triumphed to 14 against home-greener Linda Dawson and Margaret Tasker won to 10 against Marown’s Lynda Cadamy.
The first quarter-final pitted the two Jennys against each other. Unfortunately for Saunders, Moore was too strong as she took the game 21-6. The second quarter saw McMullan record a comfortable 21-10 success over Franks.
The third and fourth quarter-finals were closer affairs, with Cooper winning to 15 against Hargreaves and Tasker eventually crossing the line 21-19 having had a nip-and-tuck game against Leece.
The semi-finals saw Moore play McMullan and Cooper take on Tasker. In the first semi, Moore got off to a flying start and didn’t give her opponent a chance, running out with a 21-10 win after 21 ends.
The second semi was slightly closer, with Cooper leading 17-7 on the 18th end. Despite a spirited comeback from Tasker who took singles in the next seven ends, Cooper ran out a 21-13 winner.
The final between Moore and Cooper did not disappoint as both women were on top form, with the lead changing several times during the game and the latter having a one-point advantage on the 20th end at 14-13.
Never one to give up though, Moore responded with a double, a single and another double to lead 18-14 on 23rd end.
Cooper took the next end with a single, but it wasn’t quite enough to stop Moore taking the next two ends to win 21-15 and claim the trophy.
Congratulations go to both women for treating the spectators to an excellent final, but especially to Moore on her fifth consecutive win and ninth title – an awesome feat.
The presentation of trophy and prizes was made by Caroline Whitehead, competition committee member, who thanked Breagle Glen for hosting the championship.
She also thanked Cooper, Moore and James Teare for the smooth running of the competition, with special thanks to Ann Gale for sponsoring the event.
ELAINE MOORE
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