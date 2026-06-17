Lawn Bowls Club Isle of Man enjoyed a memorable afternoon on Saturday when it hosted the inaugural Traa Dy Liooar Cup alongside a special visit from the Commonwealth Games baton.
The new pairs competition attracted the largest entry seen for a club pairs event to date, with a strong turnout of members taking part at Onchan Park.
Among the entrants were Sarah and James Cockram from Traa Dy Liooar Café in Peel, sponsors of the competition.
As well as providing generous support for the event, the couple joined in the action on the green, with Sarah teaming up alongside her parents who are club members.
The sponsors also supplied a selection of cakes for competitors and spectators, including a specially-decorated cake featuring the Lawn Bowls Club logo.
The competition was played using the Australian pairs format, with scoring based on a 3-2-1 system. Combined with the increased number of rinks in use throughout the day, it ensured players had to remain focused throughout the four rounds of four ends.
After a closely-contested afternoon, the inaugural Traa Dy Liooar Cup was won by Marilyn Ellison and Adrian Slater.
Adding to the occasion, the club welcomed the arrival of the Commonwealth Games baton during the mid-session break.
Three of the island’s four lawn bowls representatives for next month’s Commonwealth Games were present to receive the baton: Mark McGreal, Caroline Whitehead and Paula Garrett. They were joined by men’s coach Clive McGreal and women’s coach Pam Makin.
The club committee thanked Sarah and James Cockram for sponsoring the event and supporting the day, while also expressing gratitude to the Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association for including the club in the baton relay.
Best wishes were also extended to the island’s lawn bowls representatives ahead of next month’s Games in Glasgow.
WIN KEWLEY
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