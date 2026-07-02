The Isle of Man over-60s women’s bowls team produced one of their finest performances on the national stage when they reached the final of the British Crown Green Bowling Association (BCGBA) Ladies Veterans County Championship in Wrexham recently.
A nine-player island squad, accompanied by team manager Janet Latham, travelled to North Wales before all the matches were played the following day in extremely hot and humid conditions, where regular water breaks and finding shade became as important as the bowling itself.
The championship featured 16 counties divided into four groups, with only the group winners progressing to the semi-finals. All matches were played over 15 ends off scratch.
Representing the island were captain Elaine Moore and Sue Collier (South Ramsey), Hilary Kermode (Castletown), Paula Garrett and Sue Gawne (Noble’s), Joyce Kelly (Peel), Lynda Cadamy (Marown), and Caroline Whitehead and Margaret Tasker (Breagle Glen).
Drawn in Group B alongside Wales and Warwick & Worcester, the Isle of Man's task was made slightly easier when Shropshire withdrew from the competition because of health issues.
The island's campaign began with a hard-fought encounter against Warwick & Worcester. Although the match finished level at four games apiece, the Manx side claimed the victory on aggregate points, 97-91, to make the perfect start.
Wales then defeated Warwick & Worcester 6-2, leaving the final group match between the Isle of Man and the hosts to decide who would progress to the semi-finals.
In another tense contest, the Manx women again shared the games four-all but edged the aggregate score by only three points to secure a memorable victory and book their place in the last four.
Joining the Isle of Man in the semi-finals were Merseyside, Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.
The semi-finals and final were played at Brymbo Sports and Social Club, where the Isle of Man produced arguably their best performance of the day.
Facing Group A winners Merseyside, the Manx team delivered an outstanding display to record a convincing 6-2 victory, winning 113-73 on aggregate and securing a place in the final for the first time in the competition's history.
Yorkshire booked the other final berth with a 6-2 victory over Greater Manchester.
The final proved a step too far for the Isle of Man against a Yorkshire side widely regarded as pre-tournament favourites.
Despite another committed performance, Yorkshire's strength and experience told as they claimed a 7-1 victory, winning 113-73 overall.
Elaine Moore prevented a whitewash for the Manx side with an impressive 15-8 victory over Karen Hill.
Elsewhere, Paula Garrett went closest to adding a second win before narrowly losing 15-14 to Lorraine Hirst, while Hilary Kermode battled hard before going down 15-12 to Sally Turner.
Although the title ultimately eluded them, reaching the final represented a landmark achievement for the Isle of Man veterans team and one of the best performances by a Manx women’s side in recent years.
The squad also received valuable support throughout the day from Jenny Saunders, while team manager Janet Latham was praised for her tireless work behind the scenes in demanding conditions.
The players returned home with runners-up medals but, more importantly, the satisfaction of having done the island’s bowling community proud on the national stage.
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