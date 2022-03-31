Charity bowls comps raise money for Hospice and Craig’s Heartstrong

A couple of charity indoor crown green bowls competitions were held at the NSC recently.

Organised by Ron Matthews and 3R’s Limited, the competitions acted as a transition from the close of the indoor season to the start of the crown green campaign and raised £300 each for Hospice Care and Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation.

The first day saw an open pairs event take place and 12 pairs participated in two groups, with the top four from each qualifying into a knockout format.

There was some excellent bowling throughout the day, but the worthy winners were Alan Moore and Trevor Quayle ahead of runners-up Shirley and Gordon Corrin.

On the following evening, the open singles got underway with 24 entries and was played down to the completion of the quarter-finals, with some exceptional bowling on display.

The semi-finalists - Wayne Roberts v Muriel Cain and Brian Lindsay v Eddie Carlyle - then competed on Friday and produced crown green bowling of the highest standard, with Roberts and Lindsay prevailing.

The final was initially tense and close before Roberts went into another gear and won 21-12.